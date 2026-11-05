Devils Projected Lineup vs. Blues Reveals Expected Goalie, Defensive Decision

The New Jersey Devils will take the ice on Thursday night, featuring a familiar projected lineup vs. the St. Louis Blues.

Daily Faceoff, via Mike Morreale, listed Connor Hellebuyck as the projected starting goaltender for Thursday night.

Hellebuyck would enter Thursday night looking to capture his fourth straight win since joining the Devils. He would play a St. Louis Blues team that has struggled to find the net early in 2026-27.

Through 15 games, the Blues have scored 45 goals, good for three per game. Should the Hellebuyck projection hold, he may enjoy yet another outstanding outing.

Still, the Devils’ lines and pairings would need to give him some help.

New Jersey Devils Projected Lines And Pairings vs. Blues

During New Jersey’s morning skate, Amanda Stein reported, “Doesn’t appear as though there are any changes for #NJDevils tonight against the Blues.”

Mike Morreale shared an identical lineup. This strongly indicates that the Devils will roll with a familiar group of lines and pairings.

That would put Timo Meier, Nico Hischier, and Luke Evangelista on the first line. Meier is still looking to heat up this season, with five points and a goal in 15 games. That said, he remains a physical player, with 30 hits this year.

Arseny Gritsyuk, Jack Hughes, and Jesper Bratt look like the second line. Hughes continues to hit new milestones and is leading the team with 19 points and eight goals.

Anthony Mantha, Evan Rodrigues, and Jesper Boqvist are the projected third line. Boqvist has four goals in 13 games, along with a stellar 20.0 shooting percentage across 11:52 of average total ice time.

Amadeus Lombardi, Cody Glass, and Connor Brown are slated to join the fourth line. Glass has looked good on the faceoff dot, taking 54.8 percent of his draws so far.

Luke Hughes and Brett Pesce look like the first defensive pairing. Hughes paces all defensemen with eight points and five goals.

Jonas Siegenthaler and Dougie Hamilton are projected to land on the second pairing. Siegenthaler is second on the team in blocked shots with 26. Only Pesce (28) has more.

Declan Chisholm and Johnathan Kovacevic are the projected third pair. Kovacevic would make his 10th appearance if the projection holds.

New Jersey Looking To Build Momentum Before Road Trip

This will be the second of the Devils’ two straight home games. The first came on Tuesday night in their shootout win over the Edmonton Oilers. That big victory on home ice warded off disaster.

But Thursday is a chance to build momentum before the Devils start a three-game road trip featuring tough New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs teams waiting on a back-to-back.

The Winnipeg Jets are also on the docket. While they may not be as hot, Winnipeg proved that they can sneak up on anyone following their improbable and near-insurmountable comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.

A win will keep building that momentum for New Jersey’s second three-game road trip of the season. The puck will drop at 7:00 p.m. EST.