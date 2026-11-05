Devils Own A Winning Habit No NHL Team Has Matched This Season

The New Jersey Devils have been arguably the most dangerous team in the NHL when trailing in games so far in 2026-27.

Few teams have come close to the Devils in come-from-behind wins. Heading into Thursday’s slate of games, the Devils own six comeback wins.

With 10 wins overall, New Jersey has come back and won 60 percent of those games. While it’s just noise early in 2026-27, it indicates a potential trend developing.

The Devils are fast approaching the one-fifth mark of their 2026-27 season. So a few more comeback wins could mean that New Jersey will make a habit of making opponents pay late in games — especially if those opponents put the game in cruise control.

What’s more interesting? Each of these comebacks has been from a one-goal deficit. This still leaves the burning question: Will the Devils find ways to win consistently when trailing by two goals or more?

The Devils’ Come-From-Behind Tally Shows They Win Close Games

This is where Connor Hellebuyck becomes more than just a player capable of immediately making his mark on franchise history. The Devils previously lost games 6-0, 5-3, 4-1, 4-2, and 5-2 — all of which were multi-goal losses.

Meanwhile, four of the Devils’ 10 wins have come by one goal. These four wins do not all reflect come-from-behind victories. For example, the Devils nearly let the Edmonton Oilers come back and beat them on Tuesday night before winning the game in a shootout.

Nevertheless, they indicate that if the Devils keep games close, one of two things has been happening: Either they edge out, or they score and then pull away from opponents.

Having Hellebuyck in the net, assuming he doesn’t fall into a slump, increases the likelihood that New Jersey will keep many games close. Or, if they need to, overcome one-goal deficits and refuse to hand the lead back.

It should also keep pressure off the Devils from needing to stage enormous rallies. Not that it won’t happen across an 84-game season.

Chances are, the Devils will find themselves down by two, three, or four goals and find a way to claw back into the contest. But Hellebuyck’s presence should limit that number.

Early-Season Comeback Trend Gives New Jersey An Advantage

It is never fun to play in the same division as a defending Stanley Cup Champion. Add in the fact that the Carolina Hurricanes have picked up where they left off, and they are forcing the Devils and the rest of the Metropolitan Division to keep pace.

Overcoming deficits could keep the Devils within striking distance of the Hurricanes as the early stages of the playoff race form. That could enable the Devils to threaten to pass Carolina at some point in 2026-27.

At the absolute least, New Jersey’s ability to overcome small deficits could keep them in a top-three spot all season. Now that the Devils have good-to-elite talent at forward, defense, and goaltender, they will be an even tougher team to deal with as they dive deeper into November. That will be something to watch in the coming weeks.