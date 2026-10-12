NY Rangers Completing Stunning Home-Ice Reversal From Last Season

The NY Rangers have completely turned things around at home in the early stages of the 2026-27 season when compared to 2025-26.

The Rangers are navigating Igor Shesterkin’s season-ending injury, and it remains to be seen what kind of long-term effect it will have. But that doesn’t negate New York’s remarkable turnaround on its home ice.

In 2025-26, the Rangers lost their first seven home games. They finally notched a win in Madison Square Garden on Nov. 10 in a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators.

Their performance playing on home ice was atrocious early. Between Oct. 7 and Nov. 10, opponents outscored the Rangers 26-12. Take out their win over the Predators, and they were outscored 23-6.

Opponents also shut out the Rangers in their first three home games and five times total in that span. In other words, things looked bleak for New York every time they skated on home ice early. Overall, the Rangers finished 14-20-7 at home. Their 14 wins tied the Chicago Blackhawks and were only higher than the Vancouver Cancuks, who won nine times on their home ice.

NY Rangers Turned Things Around At Home Early In 2026-27

So far, the Rangers are 4-0-0 at Madison Square Garden. They have outscored opponents 20-7 and haven’t allowed over two goals in a single contest. Even without Shesterkin, the Rangers look like a high-octane group on their home ice, averaging five goals a game early.

That trend may not hold, since statistics average out as the season progresses. But if the Rangers average 3.5+ goals per game at home, that would give them 147 goals at MSG. That number would see them winning more often than not, even if they ended up allowing an average of 3-3.25 goals at home without Shesterkin in the net.

Right now, it’s hard not to believe that the Rangers turned a corner. They have beaten good hockey teams like the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Utah Mammoth, outscoring both teams by a combined score of 9-3.

If the Rangers truly turned things around at home — and they have given every early indication that it’s the case — then they may ultimately bust back into the playoffs this season.

Recent History Favors The Rangers When They Win At Home

Go back to 2023-24, when the Rangers won the Presidents’ Trophy. They ended the year with 30 wins at home. Only the Colorado Avalanche (31 wins) won more on their home ice.

It gave the Rangers a ticket to a deep playoff run, which is a good omen for 2026-27 if they can weather the storm long-term without Shesterkin. They will face a tough test for the rest of October and into the first half of November. How they fare will give fans an idea of what to expect from the Rangers at home long-term.

They will face the Tampa Bay Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, and Los Angeles Kings to close out their home schedule in October. Tampa and Anaheim have shown high-octane potential, while the Kings are settling back into a defense-first identity.

On Nov. 1, the Rangers will face the Edmonton Oilers, one of the highest-scoring teams in hockey. These will be four home games for Rangers fans to keep an eye on as they continue life without Shesterkin in the net.