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New York Rangers Expected to Promote Veteran Goaltender Before Canucks Game

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NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 21: Head coach Mike Sullivan of the New York Rangers handles bench duties during the game against the New Jersey Devils in preseason action at the Prudential Center on September 21, 2025 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The New York Rangers have been shuffling players around now that goaltender Igor Shesterkin is out of commission.

According to an NHL insider, the organization is expected to promote one of its veteran netminders ahead of the clash with the Vancouver Canucks.

Rangers To Promote Spencer Martin Before Canucks Game

Spencer Martin
GettyELMONT, NEW YORK – JANUARY 28: Spencer Martin #41 of the New York Rangers skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 28, 2026 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Rangers are expected to recall 31-year-old Spencer Martin, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

The anticipated plan is for him to serve as backup to rookie Dylan Garand tonight.

Martin is now in the midst of his sixth NHL season.

The Colorado Avalanche selected him second overall in the third round of the 2013 NHL draft.

He went on to spend one season with the Avalanche, followed by brief stints with Vancouver, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Carolina Hurricanes, and now New York.

In November 2025, he signed a two-year contract with the Rangers, which runs through the 2026-27 season.

Martin currently has a career 3.60 goals-against average with an .881 save percentage.

He has appeared in six games this season, logging a 4.13 GAA with an .864 SV%.

Following Shesterkin’s season-ending injury, it became clear that 24-year-old Garand was going to need to step up behind the crease.

He’s reliable, but comparatively inexperienced.

With Martin backing him up, this could end up being a successful duo for New York.

Where Do the New York Rangers Stand Heading Into Canucks Game?

Igor Shesterkin
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Igor Shesterkin #31 of the New York Rangers takes a second period water break during the game against the New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden on October 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Currently second in the Metropolitan Division at 4-2 overall, the Rangers have started off their 2026-27 season on the right foot.

However, Shesterkin’s injury will undoubtedly require the team to find its footing once again.

“Couldn’t be more disappointed for ‘Shesty,'” head coach Mike Sullivan stated on Oct. 10, per NHL.com. “I know how much playing means to him, being part of the Rangers. He’s obviously one of the cornerstones of this organization. I am disappointed for him because he is such a fierce competitor. Our message is, we keep fighting. It’s a next-man-up mindset.”

The Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1) lead the division, but New York isn’t too far behind.

Looking ahead to their upcoming clash, the Rangers are considered a slight favorite to win over the Canucks, but the margin for error is incredibly small.

 

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Rangers Expected to Promote Veteran Goaltender Before Canucks Game

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