New York Rangers Expected to Promote Veteran Goaltender Before Canucks Game

The New York Rangers have been shuffling players around now that goaltender Igor Shesterkin is out of commission.

According to an NHL insider, the organization is expected to promote one of its veteran netminders ahead of the clash with the Vancouver Canucks.

Rangers To Promote Spencer Martin Before Canucks Game

On Sunday, the Rangers are expected to recall 31-year-old Spencer Martin, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

The anticipated plan is for him to serve as backup to rookie Dylan Garand tonight.

Martin is now in the midst of his sixth NHL season.

The Colorado Avalanche selected him second overall in the third round of the 2013 NHL draft.

He went on to spend one season with the Avalanche, followed by brief stints with Vancouver, the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Carolina Hurricanes, and now New York.

In November 2025, he signed a two-year contract with the Rangers, which runs through the 2026-27 season.

Martin currently has a career 3.60 goals-against average with an .881 save percentage.

He has appeared in six games this season, logging a 4.13 GAA with an .864 SV%.

Following Shesterkin’s season-ending injury, it became clear that 24-year-old Garand was going to need to step up behind the crease.

He’s reliable, but comparatively inexperienced.

With Martin backing him up, this could end up being a successful duo for New York.

Where Do the New York Rangers Stand Heading Into Canucks Game?

Currently second in the Metropolitan Division at 4-2 overall, the Rangers have started off their 2026-27 season on the right foot.

However, Shesterkin’s injury will undoubtedly require the team to find its footing once again.

“Couldn’t be more disappointed for ‘Shesty,'” head coach Mike Sullivan stated on Oct. 10, per NHL.com. “I know how much playing means to him, being part of the Rangers. He’s obviously one of the cornerstones of this organization. I am disappointed for him because he is such a fierce competitor. Our message is, we keep fighting. It’s a next-man-up mindset.”

The Carolina Hurricanes (4-1-1) lead the division, but New York isn’t too far behind.

Looking ahead to their upcoming clash, the Rangers are considered a slight favorite to win over the Canucks, but the margin for error is incredibly small.