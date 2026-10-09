New York Rangers Reveal Igor Shesterkin Decision Before Capitals Game

The New York Rangers are looking to extend their four-game winning streak to five games by defeating the Washington Capitals tonight.

Ahead of the matchup, the organization announced its decision on veteran goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

New York Rangers Announce Igor Shesterkin News Before Capitals Clash

According to Mollie Walker of the New York Post, fans can expect to see 30-year-old Shesterkin behind the crease tonight.

At the time of this writing, Shesterkin has appeared in four games this season, logging a 1.75 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage.

Walker also reported head coach Mike Sullivan’s pregame statement regarding New York’s early success, in which he said, “I think it makes a world of difference. When you can stack wins on top of one another, it breeds confidence. Confidence is required to have success. I think the group has done a great job in just buying into the team game. Everybody’s accepting of the roles we’ve cast them in. There’s a level of enthusiasm around the group that, for me, is a whole lot of fun to be a part of. We can feel it. We can feel it in the locker room. We can feel it inside of our confines. When we go out, we’re playing the game, it’s tangible. You can hear it on the bench…”

Sullivan further explained the importance of continuing to “grow and improve,” but overall, this is an incredibly promising start to the Rangers’ 2026-27 campaign.

Of course, Shesterkin has much to do with this success.

In fact, earlier this month, he became the first goalie in Rangers history to shoot and score a goal.

Shesterkin is now in his eighth NHL season; his entire career has been spent with the New York franchise.

We are only a few games into the season, but at this rate, Shesterkin could be gearing up to hit several milestones this year.

Where Do the New York Rangers Currently Stand?

New York is on a tear as it heads into its Friday night matchup against the Capitals.

The clash is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington.

For reference, the Capitals are 2-1-0 overall in the Metropolitan Division, while the Rangers lead 4-1-0.

Washington won its latest matchup 5-3 over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Following this meeting, New York will return home to Madison Square Garden to host the Vancouver Canucks this weekend.

After such a grim season last year, kicking off their 2026-27 campaign with such a high level of momentum and grit is incredibly encouraging for the organization.