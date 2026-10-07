Gavin McKenna Reacts After Scoring 1st Goal for Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Gavin McKenna shared his reaction to scoring his first goal in the National Hockey League.

McKenna, the first-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, was held scoreless in his first three career games. But he got on the board in a big way in his fourth game as he scored a goal and picked up an assist in Toronto’s thrilling, come-from-behind 5-4 OT win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night in Toronto.

Gavin McKenna Reacts to Scoring 1st Career Goal

Speaking to hockey reporters in Toronto following the game, McKenna shared his reaction to scoring his first-ever goal in the NHL.

“A big monkey off the back. That one felt good. That’s a goal I’ll obviously remember forever, so yeah, felt good,” McKenna said.

Media Needs to Slow Its Roll on Gavin McKenna

Before McKenna’s breakout game on Tuesday, the Toronto media had been critical of the 18-year-old rookie, criticizing his slow start to the season, with pundits such as Toronto sports talk show host Sid Sixeiro going on a viral rant about him that looks silly after McKenna broke out against the Predators.

This is a young man who is still a teenager and who is only four games into his NHL career, so it’s time for the media to slow its roll on McKenna, as he’s just a kid and needs time to adjust to a league full of bigger, stronger, and more experienced men who are more filled into their bodies.

There have been plenty of hockey prospects who started slowly in their careers only to turn things around in short order and make the critics look silly, and after Tuesday’s game against the Predators, where McKenna was the first star of the game, fans and media got to see just how talented this young man is and how good he can be when he gets going.

It’s a long season, with 80 games still left this season, and when it’s all said and done, don’t be surprised if McKenna is in the Calder Memorial Trophy discussion as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.