Phillies Floated as Trade Fit for $155 Million World Series MVP

The Philadelphia Phillies face some difficult decisions after another disappointing postseason exit in 2026.

With an aging roster, the Phillies must decide whether they want to go all in for 2027 or look toward the future.

One MLB analyst has floated the possibility of them going for the former and acquiring a two-time World Series MVP.

CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry included Corey Seager among his top 25 offseason trade candidates on October 30, identifying the Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Seattle Mariners as possible destinations.

Seager, 32, has five All-Star selections and two World Series MVP awards to his name. However, with Texas potentially looking to reduce payroll, the veteran could become an interesting name on the trade market.

Perry’s suggestion comes as Philadelphia faces questions about Trea Turner’s future at shortstop following a difficult 2026 campaign.

Phillies Floated as Potential Trade Destination for Corey Seager

Seager signed a 10-year, $325 million contract with the Rangers before the 2022 season, helping lead Texas to its first World Series championship in 2023.

Now, with approximately $155 million remaining on his deal through 2031, the Rangers could consider moving the veteran to create additional financial flexibility.

Perry suggested that Texas might even need to contribute money toward Seager’s remaining salary to facilitate a trade.

The analyst also identified Seager’s no-trade protection as a significant complication. The shortstop would have to approve a move, making any potential negotiations more difficult.

Despite his impressive résumé, Seager hasn’t been immune to recent struggles.

He batted .227 with 20 home runs and 51 RBIs in 2026, posting a .736 OPS.

While those numbers were below his career standards, Seager remained a productive shortstop and finished the season with 3.2 wins above replacement, according to Baseball-Reference.

Perry estimated just a 20% chance of Seager being traded this offseason, explicitly describing his probabilities as guesses rather than insider information.

Phillies Face Major Decision on Trea Turner’s Future

A potential Seager acquisition would raise immediate questions about Turner’s place in Philadelphia’s lineup.

Turner is entering the fifth season of his 11-year, $300 million contract after struggling both offensively and defensively in 2026.

The veteran hit .242 with 19 home runs while committing 21 errors at shortstop.

Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear that Turner must improve defensively if he wants to remain at the position.

Philadelphia intends to give Turner another opportunity at shortstop in 2027, but Dombrowski acknowledged that a position change could become necessary.

Turner’s struggles have already fueled speculation about significant roster changes.

Acquiring Seager would likely require Philadelphia to shift Turner elsewhere, potentially creating additional complications involving Bryson Stott and the team’s other infield options.

The Phillies also have promising shortstop prospects, including Aidan Miller and Bryan Rincon, who could factor into their longer-term plans.

Philadelphia is at an interesting crossroads this offseason. The team’s veteran core of Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, and Trea Turner has not been able to deliver on the lofty postseason expectations that many Phillies fans held.

With questions about Turner’s play, adding a veteran shortstop like Seager might make some sense, though no trade appears to be imminent.

Ultimately, the Phillies will have to decide how aggressively they want to pursue another championship with their current core, a decision that could shape the team’s offseason.