Penta Debuts New MITB Briefcase, Draws Ominous Warning From Bron Breakker

Fresh off his high-stakes victory on Saturday in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match, Penta strutted his way into Monday’s RAW flexing new gear and custom hardware.

Donning a sweet leather jacket with his “Cero Miedo” catchphrase stitched on it, Penta entered Brookshire Grocery Arena with a Money in the Bank briefcase that honors his heritage and persona.

Penta’s custom briefcase swapped the generic green-and-yellow color scheme for red and black. Plus, instead of “Money in the Bank” being inscribed on it, Penta’s briefcase has “Dinero Del Banco” on the front, the Spanish iteration of the phrase.

Once he entered the ring, Penta even made pyro emit from the briefcase.

WWE shared the luchador’s flashy RAW entrance on YouTube, where the briefcase is shown.

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WWE fans instantly took notice of the custom briefcase and praised its design online.

“Penta is cooking !!! His aura is something special,” a fan commented on YouTube.

“The pyro coming from the briefcase is soooo cold,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Only Penta can pull this crazy stuff off,” a fan wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“F–king sick dude,” a fan said of Penta’s briefcase.

“So glad he’s being given a big push. He deserves it,” an X user commented.

“Ok that’s actually f—king cool. He’s the one guy that can make that look dope,” another replied.

One fan commented: “That’s really cool. This guy must not fail in his cash-in. Penta is the coolest Luchador ever. He’s destined for that elite club known as WWE champion. What a world.”

Penta Aims to Become a World Champion

Penta didn’t just deliver style points on RAW; he also warned reigning champions to watch their back, reminding them that he could cash in at any moment.

“I fought for every opportunity in my life. Nothing was ever given to me,” Penta told the Brookshire Grocery Arena crowd. “At Money in the Bank, I did it one more time!”

He added, “This briefcase means everything to me. Because now I have the power in my hands. So champs, watch your back. Because you don’t know when, you don’t know where, but when Penta decides to cash in, I will become a World Champion!”

Bron Breakker Sends Ominous Warning

Shortly after his strong warning to reigning champions, Penta received his own ominous threat.

The fearless luchador was briefly joined in the ring by Je’Von Evans.

The Young OG, who had a noticeable limp and his arm in a sling from his massive fall on Saturday, congratulated Penta on his Money in the Bank win.

However, the celebration was cut short by an ambush from Bron Breakker.

Bron Breakker seemingly tried to spear Penta, but Je’Von Evans shoved the Money in the Bank winner out of the way and absorbed the blow instead.

As medics and referees rushed to assist Evans, Breakker, standing on the ramp, could be heard telling Penta, “Good luck cashing in.”

Known as the Unpredictable Badass, Breakker is no stranger to breaking rules and causing chaos.

Perhaps the second-generation star plans to thwart Penta’s future cash-in attempt.