What Happened to WWE Crown Jewel? Saudi Arabia PLE Moved to New Venue

Following the attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, there were growing concerns about holding WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

However, WWE and TKO appear to be determined to proceed with the Premium Live Event as planned.

TKO CEO Ari Emanuel told Fox News last week that Crown Jewel could move venues if needed.

WWE Crown Jewel Moving Venues

In a post on its social media accounts, Riyadh Season announced that WWE Crown Jewel is moving venues.

“We would like to inform you that WWE Crown Jewel has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours,” the event organization wrote.

While it initially appeared that the PLE would be moving out of Saudi Arabia, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Crown Jewel is still going to be held in Riyadh but at a different venue.

“WWE is moving Crown Jewel according to Riyadh Season. The event looks like it will remain in Riyadh,” SRS tweeted.

Crown Jewel was originally scheduled to take place at the Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District, where the 2026 Royal Rumble was held earlier this year.

It’s unclear where the PLE will be moved, but they have plenty of options like Kingdom Arena, Mohammed Abdo Arena, King Saud University Stadium and King Fahd International Stadium.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Match Card

Here is the current match card for Crown Jewel:

World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the 2026 Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green for the 2026 Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.

Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision vs. Penta and Je’Von Evans for the World Tag Team Championship.

It should be noted that Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Trick Williams this Friday on SmackDown.

If Williams wins the title, he replaces Zayn and will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Reigning WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green is also in the same situation. She will defend her title against Nikki Bella this Friday. If the Hall of Famer wins, she’ll replace Green at Crown Jewel and face Liv Morgan.