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What Happened to WWE Crown Jewel? Saudi Arabia PLE Moved to New Venue

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WWE Crown Jewel
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Fans cheer during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh on October 31, 2019. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo by FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Following the attacks on airports in Saudi Arabia earlier this month, there were growing concerns about holding WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh.

However, WWE and TKO appear to be determined to proceed with the Premium Live Event as planned.

TKO CEO Ari Emanuel told Fox News last week that Crown Jewel could move venues if needed.

WWE Crown Jewel Moving Venues

Roman Reigns, WWE Raw
GettyRoman Reigns is introduced before his match against CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship during WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 19, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In a post on its social media accounts, Riyadh Season announced that WWE Crown Jewel is moving venues.

“We would like to inform you that WWE Crown Jewel has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive a full refund, and tickets will be re-released to everyone within the next 48 hours,” the event organization wrote.

موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season
موسم الرياض | Riyadh Season
@RiyadhSeason ·
نود التنويه أنه تقرر نقل عرض “WWE كراون جول” إلى موقع جديد، وسيتم استرداد كامل قيمة التذاكر لجميع المشترين، على أن يُعاد طرح التذاكر للجميع خلال الـ48 ساعة المقبلة.

We would like to inform you that “WWE Crown Jewel” has been moved to a new venue. All ticket holders will receive

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While it initially appeared that the PLE would be moving out of Saudi Arabia, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that Crown Jewel is still going to be held in Riyadh but at a different venue.

“WWE is moving Crown Jewel according to Riyadh Season. The event looks like it will remain in Riyadh,” SRS tweeted.

Crown Jewel was originally scheduled to take place at the Riyadh Season Stadium at King Abdullah Financial District, where the 2026 Royal Rumble was held earlier this year.

It’s unclear where the PLE will be moved, but they have plenty of options like Kingdom Arena, Mohammed Abdo Arena, King Saud University Stadium and King Fahd International Stadium.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 Match Card

Liv Morgan, WWE Raw
GettyLiv Morgan speaks onstage during WWE Summer Slam Kickoff at Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 at Jacob Javits Center on July 19, 2026 in New York City.

Here is the current match card for Crown Jewel:

  • World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns vs. Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the 2026 Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.
  • Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan vs. WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green for the 2026 Women’s Crown Jewel Championship.
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match.
  • Bron Breakker and Austin Theory of The Vision vs. Penta and Je’Von Evans for the World Tag Team Championship.

It should be noted that Sami Zayn will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Trick Williams this Friday on SmackDown.

If Williams wins the title, he replaces Zayn and will face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel.

Reigning WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green is also in the same situation. She will defend her title against Nikki Bella this Friday. If the Hall of Famer wins, she’ll replace Green at Crown Jewel and face Liv Morgan.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

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What Happened to WWE Crown Jewel? Saudi Arabia PLE Moved to New Venue

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