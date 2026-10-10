WWE Announces Major Roman Reigns News for Money in the Bank

At Money in the Bank, Roman Reigns will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against LA Knight.

It will be Reigns’ fifth title defense since winning the championship from CM Punk at WrestleMania 42. He defended it twice against Jacob Fatu, Seth Rollins and Penta.

Knight is looking to win his first world title, with The Megastar promising to beat The Tribal Chief in New Orleans this Saturday.

Roman Reigns News Emerges on WWE SmackDown

On Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown live at The Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, Michael Cole announced that Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight will be kicking off Money in the Bank.

It was a surprising decision since Reigns is usually in the main event of Premium Live Events. That means there won’t be a cash-in on the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday.

According to WrestleVotes on Fightful Select, Reigns vs. Knight was the expected main event for MITB.

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But with Friday’s announcement, it meant that plans might have changed. It will be interesting to see which slots into the main event spot now, which will likely be the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Reigns’ Message to Knight

Last Monday on WWE Raw, Roman Reigns went face-to-face with LA Knight in a fiery promo. Knight was very confident on the microphone, but Reigns sounded like he’s looking to put an end to The Megastar’s dream of becoming a world champion.

“You see LA, this is what you don’t understand,” Reigns said. “You’ve always had my attention. You’ve always been center stage for me. It doesn’t matter what’s going on. You have said way too much, and you got these people thinking that we’re on the same level, and that couldn’t be any further from the truth.”

“You see, I’m a doer and you’re a complainer,” The OTC added. “Any chance you get, ‘Oh, there are no plans for me, they don’t have anything for me.’ Oh, you wanna know those plans? We got plans for you. You’re just another egg in the omelet. And on Saturday, I’m gonna break your bitch ass.”

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There’s an interesting dynamic at play in this match.

Reigns has won all of his matches this year without interference from The Bloodline, and it appears to be heading the same way against Knight.

On the other hand, 946 has been hunting members of The Bloodline, so they could cost Reigns the match to get his attention.

Final Money in the Bank Match Card

Here is the final match card for Money in the Bank:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the World Heavyweight Championship

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan in a triple threat match for the Women’s World Championship

Oba Femi vs. Bronson Reed

Bron Breakker vs. Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans vs. CM Punk vs. Penta vs. Kevin Owens in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Sol Ruca vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Lola Vice vs. Lash Legend vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Tiffany Stratton in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match

Money in the Bank will be held at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’s scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. EST.

Fans can watch the show on the ESPN App in the United States and on Netflix internationally.