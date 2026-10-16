WWE and 4-Time Tag Team Champion Montez Ford Hit With Lawsuit

Since losing the World Tag Team Championship in early July, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of Street Profits have been on leave.

Amid his current hiatus, Ford has reportedly been hit with a lawsuit for something he did in the audience during his most recent match on WWE Raw.

According to Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling, a Cook County Sheriff’s officer named Noel Lucas has filed a lawsuit against Ford and WWE.

Lucas, who was working off-duty security, went viral after Ford did a “lap dance” in front of him during the live broadcast on Netflix.

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The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in the Circuit Court of Cook County. It alleges 14 counts, which include assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and violations of the Illinois Gender Violence Act.

The Illinois Gender Violence Act allows victims of gender-related violence or threats to file a civil lawsuit. The violence or threats include sex-based battery, coercive sexual physical intrusion and domestic violence, as per the Illinois General Assembly.

WWE Has Not Commented on Lawsuit

Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling has contacted WWE about the lawsuit, but the company has yet to respond.

And it seems like WWE is already doing some damage control since Montez Ford’s dance has been removed from the live stream on Netflix.

However, it’s easily found on the internet, mainly on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In Noel Lucas’ lawsuit, he didn’t give consent to Ford regarding the dance.

Due to the viral moment, Lucas alleged that people began recognizing him in public. The said people began mocking him by doing Ford’s dance in front of him.

Lucas also alleged that his children suffered the same fate as him at school because of the viral moment on social media.

A court management hearing is scheduled for December 10, with Lucas asking for the following: unspecified monetary damages, punitive damages and legal costs.

The sheriff’s county officer also wants to stop WWE and Ford from using his identity online.

Why Are Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins Absent From WWE TV?

It has been three months and counting since Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins appeared on WWE television.

The Street Profits have been absent due to paternity leave, and it’s unclear when the company is going to bring them back. They seem to have unfinished business with The Vision, so one of the ways WWE could insert them into the storyline is by aligning themselves with Oba Femi.

Femi could have a backup in Je’Von Evans, but they are still outnumbered by Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Austin Theory and Logan Paul.