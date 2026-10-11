Penta Wins MITB Briefcase as Je’Von Evans Takes Insane Bump

In the main event of Money in the Bank, Penta grabbed the MITB briefcase to earn a future world title shot anytime, anywhere in the next 365 days.

The masked superstar outlasted Bron Breakker, Trick Williams, Je’Von Evans, Kevin Owens and CM Punk to become Mr. Money in the Bank.

Evans stole the show after taking an insane bump toward the end of the match. The Young OG was thrown off a huge ladder onto the roof of the ambulance outside the ring.

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Breakker initially took out Evans early in the match with a massive Spear in the outside near the barricade. Referees and paramedics checked on the 22-year-old star. He was stretchered off to an ambulance backstage and was taken into a local medical facility.

However, Evans returned later in the match by driving the ambulance near the ring. It looked like he was about to win MITB, but Breakker pushed the ladder to send Evans crashing through the roof of the ambulance.

Penta is Mr. Money in the Bank

After winning the Money in the Bank briefcase, Penta has a year to decide his next move.

The former Intercontinental Champion has a couple of options.

Roman Reigns is the current World Heavyweight Champion. They have a history, with Penta coming up short against Reigns on the September 14 episode of WWE Raw in Mexico City.

On the other hand, Sami Zayn is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. Zayn is currently embroiled in a storyline with multiple contenders. His next challenged could be CM Punk, Kevin Owens, Trick Williams, Finn Balor, Gunther or Johnny Gargano.

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What’s Next for Each MITB Losers?

Bron Breakker could be feuding with Je’Von Evans next, though a rematch with Oba Femi is more than likely. Femi defeated Bronson Reed earlier in the PLE, so The Vision are going for payback.

With Logan Paul expected to get cleared in November, maybe The Vision versus a group led by The Ruler at Survivor Series: WarGames could happen. Femi’s options could include Evans, as well as the Street Profits, who have been absent since July due to parental leave.

CM Punk and Kevin Owens took each other out in the MITB ladder match, so a personal feud should be on the way to determine Sami Zayn’s next challenger.

As for Trick Williams, it’s time for a new challenger for his United States Championship. He has moved on from Baron Corbin, so maybe it’s time for Carmelo Hayes to return from his current hiatus.