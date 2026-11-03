Boston Red Sox All-Star Outfielder Named Biggest Trade Asset This Offseason

Going into the offseason, there are a lot of questions for Boston Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow in terms of roster construction for the 2027 season.

Hopefully, there will be a 2027 season of some kind next season, with a lockout looming on December 1. However, Breslow and the rest of MLB will go ahead with business as usual before the first of next month. In terms of trades, there are some options that Breslow will have, and one obvious trade candidate, Jarren Duran, was listed as a top trade asset for Boston this offseason by Bleacher Report.

Boston Red Sox Outfielder Jarren Duran Listed as Top Trade Asset This Offseason

It’s been six days since the Milwaukee Brewers won the World Series in five games over the Tampa Bay Rays. Now it’s full steam ahead with the offseason. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed each team’s top trade asset. His, to nobody’s surprise, was Duran.

“The Red Sox seem all but certain to trade Duran this winter, and not just because they stand to have an outfield logjam if they don’t. He has more value than most guys coming off a 0.4-rWAR season, as he still has ample power and speed plus two remaining years of club control,” wrote Rymer.

It feels like Duran’s time in Boston is on borrowed time. He is two years removed from his All-Star Game MVP season of 2024. This past season, he slashed .207/.266/.361 with 20 home runs and 69 RBIs. He had just 15 doubles and five triples. Those numbers are down significantly from the last two seasons.

There remains a logjam in the Red Sox outfield for manager Chad Tracy. Gold Glove winners Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu are not going anywhere and two foundation pieces in the outfield. A healthy Roman Anthony would create someone sitting on the bench. That’s where trading Duran comes in.

He has been the subject of trade rumors over the last year. There are teams like the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins that are looking for outfield help from the left side of the plate. Both teams have been linked to Boston in trade rumors over the last year.

Boston Red Sox Have Multiple Trade Assets This Offseason

Duran is not the only player that Breslow could move this winter. According to Rymer, some once-thought-to-be top prospects could be moved out.

“Triston Casas, Kristian Campbell, and Brayan Bello are the former top prospects, and all three arguably need a change of scenery. With Casas, though, teams can wait and see if Boston non-tenders him,” wrote Rymer.

Triston Casas is someone that teams would look to acquire, but his injury history would concern some teams. Kristian Campbell has been buried in Triple-A since signing a big deal, and right-hander Brayan Bello bounced back and forth between Boston and Worcester, as well as the starting rotation and the bullpen in 2026.

When the dust settles, it feels like Duran is the logical trade asset for Breslow. However, it feels like a trade is long overdue and is going to be considered this winter.