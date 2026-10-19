Cristiano Ronaldo Faces Disciplinary Action After Portugal National Team Fallout

Cristiano Ronaldo faces disciplinary consequences after leaving Portugal’s training camp in Denmark, with Fabrizio Romano reporting a 30-day suspension and a €255 fine from the Portuguese Football Federation.

The decision follows disciplinary proceedings linked to the forward’s departure during the international break. Ronaldo, 41, reportedly left after a dispute over his playing time under head coach Jorge Jesus.

The suspension brings the case to a formal conclusion after Ronaldo acknowledged his actions and said he was willing to accept punishment. The ban also raises questions about his availability for Portugal’s upcoming fixtures.

However, the sanction does not affect his club duties with Al-Nassr. Ronaldo remains Portugal’s record scorer and appearance maker, with a long history of international success.

Cristiano Ronaldo Receives Portugal Suspension After Leaving Camp

Romano reported that the Portuguese Football Federation had finalized its decision to suspend Ronaldo for 30 days and fine him €255.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been suspended for 30 days plus fined €255. The decision has been made by the Portuguese Federation after he left the national team’s camp in Denmark.”

He also reported that Ronaldo had suggested punishment after apologizing for his actions.

The incident followed Portugal’s Nations League fixtures. Ronaldo was an unused substitute in Portugal’s match against Norway. Reports linked his frustration to expectations about his playing time under Jesus.

Ronaldo informed the Portuguese Football Federation before departing the team’s camp in the lead-up to their match against Denmark in Copenhagen. The departure prompted officials to open disciplinary proceedings and impose a provisional suspension while they reviewed the case.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Apology Influences Disciplinary Decision

The Portuguese Football Federation’s disciplinary rules allow suspensions of one to six months when a player leaves or misses national team activities without an acceptable reason.

Ronaldo’s apology and acceptance of responsibility were reported as factors in the decision. The final 30-day suspension is shorter than the minimum period outlined in the rules, according to reports about the case.

Ronaldo later apologized to his teammates and fans for his decision to leave the national team camp. He also criticized what he viewed as a breach of trust over discussions about his role in the team.

He accepted the federation’s ruling but stressed that he had no plans to end his international career with Portugal.

The €255 fine is also part of the final sanction. While the financial penalty is small compared with Ronaldo’s reported earnings, the suspension temporarily affects his eligibility for Portugal selection.

When Can Cristiano Ronaldo Return to Portugal?

Ronaldo’s 30-day suspension is expected to run into the period before Portugal’s November international window, depending on the ban’s official start date. His return during that window would depend on his eligibility, Jesus’s selection, and any further decisions from the federation.

The suspension does not prevent Ronaldo from playing for Al-Nassr at club level. He has more than 140 goals and over 200 appearances for Portugal. Ronaldo played a key role in Portugal’s Euro 2016 triumph and its two UEFA Nations League title wins.

The case has placed fresh attention on the relationship between Ronaldo and Jesus, who took charge of Portugal in 2026. The dispute arose amid questions about Ronaldo’s role and playing time during the international break.

With the federation’s decision now announced, Ronaldo will serve the suspension before becoming eligible for selection again, subject to the official dates and any further disciplinary action. His potential return will depend on the coaching staff’s plans for Portugal’s next fixtures.