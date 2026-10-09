Ex-USMNT Star Reveals What He Really Thinks About MLS’ Calendar Shift: Exclusive

Former USMNT star Brek Shea shared his honest thoughts on Major League Soccer’s upcoming calendar shift. MLS will first hold a shortened season before adopting a summer-to-spring schedule, aligning with the European domestic leagues.

The league announced the shift as part of a bold new vision that aims to grow MLS’s global appeal. By aligning its calendar with those of European leagues, MLS could attract more fans and become a more attractive destination for players in their prime.

While the schedule change and the quick turnaround between seasons will take time for player and teams to adjust to, Shea remains optimistic. Shea hopes that the calendar shift will become mutually beneficial for both MLS and U.S. Soccer.

Former USMNT Star Brek Shea Shares Honest Thoughts on MLS’ Calendar Shift

According to Brek Shea, MLS must have a thorough plan behind its decision to shift the calendar.

The former USMNT star believes that while the 2027 MLS Sprint Season may pose challenges, it will be worth it in the long run.

“I don’t have the right or wrong answers [for whether MLS should have opted for a different format instead of the Sprint Season]. I like that they’re switching to the schedule. So, I think whatever they have to do to get there is gonna benefit, Shea exclusively told Heavy Sports via Jackpot City Casino.

“At the end of the day, when that season’s over, we’re all gonna forget about it. So yeah, it’s gonna be weird and I guess not a real season, but when they get on the calendar the following year, everyone’ll forget about it. And I think in the long run, for U.S. Soccer and MLS, it’s gonna be a lot better.”

Shea Shares Thoughts on Whether MLS Players Will Feel Physical Toll

Shea also weighed in on whether the Sprint Season followed by the 2027-28 season, would be physically demanding for players. The quick turnaround, as well as international competitions, may take a physical toll on players.

Although fatigue will likely set in, Shea noted that such demands are not uncommon in today’s game. The former USMNT star pointed to top European players as an example of athletes adapting to demanding schedules.

“Yeah, I do [think the shortened window] will negatively affect players in terms of fatigue]. And if you look at the top European players that are playing with the national teams, what kind of rest do they get?’ Shea exclusively told Heavy Sports via Jackpot City Casino.

He continued:

“You know, you play in the EPL, you go and if you have the World Cup, like let’s just take for instance [Jude] Bellingham or [Harry] Kane, you know, like they get three weeks off the whole year,” Shea said. “I mean, the top players are doing it anyway, so there’s no problem if they can do it for one year.”