Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Shares Hilarious Confession About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The Oklahoma City Thunder watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander walk away from his historic scoring streak, but Chet Holmgren admitted he might have needed a few more shots first. The Thunder big man offered a funny account of the conversation before Gilgeous-Alexander checked out against the Denver Nuggets. Apparently, Holmgren was willing to help keep the streak alive.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 17 points in Oklahoma City’s 96-84 victory, ending his NBA-record run of 141 consecutive regular-season games with at least 20 points. Three more points would have extended it another night. Holmgren knew exactly what kind of shot could get him there.

Instead, Gilgeous-Alexander chose to leave the game. That decision inspired a joke from Holmgren, followed by a serious explanation of why he respects his teammate. The humor made the moment entertaining, but the praise underneath it deserves attention.

Chet Holmgren Offered SGA a Chance to Keep Shooting

Holmgren recalled asking Gilgeous-Alexander whether he wanted to attempt some late 3-pointers. With the milestone within reach, it was an understandable question. His teammate’s answer quickly settled the matter.

“Yeah, I mean, I asked him, ‘Do you wanna shoot some threes right here?’ He was like, ‘Nah,’ and then he went up to Mark and subbed himself out,” Holmgren said.

There was no elaborate plan to manufacture another scoring opportunity. According to Holmgren, Gilgeous-Alexander declined the suggestion and approached coach Mark Daigneault to come out. Holmgren could appreciate the decision while admitting his own approach might have looked different.

“I told him he’s a better man than me,” Holmgren said. “I would have been shooting some pull-up threes.”

That is an honest confession, and plenty of basketball fans can probably understand it. When a historic streak is one made shot from continuing, taking another attempt would be tempting. Holmgren’s joke worked because he acknowledged that temptation without diminishing what Gilgeous-Alexander chose to do.

Holmgren Praises Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Leadership

The conversation became more meaningful when Holmgren explained what the decision reflected about Gilgeous-Alexander. He connected the moment to qualities he sees beyond the scoring totals. For Holmgren, it fit the teammate he already knows.

“I think it’s a selfless moment, and he’s a selfless guy,” Holmgren said. “He’s one of the hardest workers that I know. It shows up out there. So does his leadership. He does that in a great way.”

That praise carries weight because it comes from someone sharing the floor and the daily work. Holmgren sees the preparation behind Gilgeous-Alexander’s production. He also sees how the Thunder guard handles a moment when an individual achievement is available.

Oklahoma City does not need to turn every substitution into a statement about its culture. However, this particular decision gave a teammate something specific to admire. Gilgeous-Alexander accepted the end of an extraordinary run while the Thunder secured another victory.

Holmgren supplied the laugh, but his larger point was clear. Oklahoma City’s best scorer gave another example of why his teammates value him for considerably more than the points.