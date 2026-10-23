Thunder Teammate Reveals What Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Said After Historic Streak Ended

The Oklahoma City Thunder watched Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s historic scoring streak end against the Denver Nuggets, but his locker room response offered another reason to appreciate their franchise player. There was no need for a lengthy explanation or a dramatic declaration. According to teammate Jalen Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander needed only three words to explain what comes next.

“I’ll just restart.”

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 17 points in Oklahoma City’s 96-84 victory, ending his NBA-record streak of 141 consecutive regular-season games with at least 20 points. That is an extraordinary stretch of consistency, regardless of how the final night unfolded. However, Williams’ account supplied something the box score could not: how quickly his teammate put the ending into perspective. reuters.com

Jalen Williams Shares Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Locker Room Response

Speaking about the streak ending, Williams explained why he respected Gilgeous-Alexander’s approach. His comments, shared by Thunder insider Clemente Almanza, focused on the bigger picture rather than the individual milestone. Williams also passed along the response that should give Oklahoma City fans a laugh.

“He’s a smart man,” Williams said. “The last minute of the game, only bad things can happen… it speaks to how well he keeps things into perspective. He walked in the locker room and said, ‘I’ll just restart.’ So there you go haha, that’s exactly what he said.”

That is quite a way to close the book on a historic accomplishment. Gilgeous-Alexander had every reason to value a streak that required him to deliver night after night. Yet, based on Williams’ account, he was already talking about the next opportunity instead of dwelling on the one that ended.

For Thunder fans, that response should land. The streak mattered because it reflected how consistently Gilgeous-Alexander performed, rather than because reaching 20 points was the entire purpose of his evening. Oklahoma City still walked away with the result that matters most in the standings.

Thunder Get a Win and a Reminder About Their Leader

There is room to appreciate both sides of this. Ending a historic streak deserves attention, and nobody needs to pretend the accomplishment was insignificant. Still, Williams’ explanation makes a compelling case for keeping the ending proportional to everything else happening around this team.

A player can care about individual excellence without allowing it to dictate every decision. Williams clearly viewed Gilgeous-Alexander’s reaction as evidence of that balance. His comments suggest admiration for a teammate who understood when to move forward.

Two games into an 82-game season, Oklahoma City has plenty left to establish. One scoring streak ending does not change the expectations surrounding its best player. If anything, his reported response gives fans a glimpse of the confidence behind that consistency.

“I’ll just restart” is funny because it sounds so simple. Building another meaningful run will require the same difficult work that made the first one special. Gilgeous-Alexander’s response, as Williams described it, suggests he is comfortable getting back to that work without making the ending bigger than the win.

Now only one question remains: Will SGA be able to beat his own historic record? Feels like he has a chance, don’t you think?