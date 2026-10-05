Anthony Wint Explains Sean Sharaf Callout After UFC 332 Win

UFC heavyweight prospect Anthony Wint explained why he called out Sean Sharaf for his next fight after beating Lucas Armand at UFC 332.

Wint, a former New York Jets linebacker, moved to 2-0 since signing with the UFC in August, with a first-round TKO win over Armand, stopping his opponent in just 23 seconds.

Following the big win, Wint called out Sharaf, who is coming off a massive KO win over Gable Steveson at UFC 331.

Anthony Wint Explains Calling Out Sean Sharaf

Speaking to the media following UFC 332, Wint explained why he called out Sharaf.

“It’s all of the above. I want to fight (at UFC 334 on Nov. 14) in New York and obviously, this short notice it’s hard to get that call, especially for the biggest card of all year. I love Sean. There’s no beef between me and Sean, so I hope people don’t build it up as that. He actually gave me a ride from the P.I. to my hotel when I was over there, so we had a good conversation just about his journey and as much as I’m calling him out, I’m giving him an opportunity as well because I think he has the skills and we’ve seen that he has the power to put me out, so I think that I’m going to bring the best version of myself out fighting him and he’s going to be able to prove again that he can prove the doubters wrong because I think I’m better than him and I think a lot of people would agree with me,” Wint said (via MMAFighting.com).

“There’s a lot of people, he has a big fan base now, they’re going to be like, ‘No, Sean, go out there and knock this dude out again,’ and I think that makes for a great fight. At the end of the day, we’re in the business of sport, but we’re in the business of show. It’s a market at the end of the day and I think that’s a huge fight to make.”

Will the UFC Book This Fight?

The UFC typically doesn’t book prospect vs. prospect matchups in shallow weight classes like heavyweight, but the difference with this fight between Wint and Sharaf is that Sharaf had already lost two fights in a row by TKO before the matchup against Steveson where he won as a massive betting underdog in a huge shocker.

Since he is 1-2 in the UFC, the UFC may not view Sharaf as the same high-level prospect as Wint, who is 2-0 in the UFC, so it’s possible the promotion does book this fight, especially since Wint is the one calling for it.

If these two do match up, Wint would be a heavy favorite to get his hand raised, as he’s arguably the better striker and undoubtedly the superior grappler. But as we saw against Steveson, Sharaf has the KO power in his hands to touch Wint’s chin and potentially pull off another huge upset, making for an intriguing matchup between the two big men.