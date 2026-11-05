Colby Covington did not hold back when discussing UFC fighter pay. Covington made his feelings clear about the need for UFC fighters to be fairly compensated. He pointed to the pay gap between the fighters and Zuffa Boxing stars as being unfair.

In recent months, reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland has voiced his frustrations about being pressured to sign an extension.

After dethroning Khamzat Chimaev, he revealed how much he wanted to be paid as champion. As a result, talks for a reported title fight against Nassourdine Imavov have stalled.

Covington weighed in on the issue and backed fighters like Strickland in their desire to earn more money.

Colby Covington Delivers Brutally Honest Take on UFC Fighter Pay

Colby Covington did not mince words when discussing the reality of UFC fighter pay.

Covington pointed to Zuffa Boxing as creating a slippery slope for the UFC, particularly when reports emerge about fighters’ contract terms.

“I don’t like it at all. It’s just tough. Ever since they got into the boxing space with Zuffa Boxing, it just was like a big slap in the face to us UFC fighters. Why are you going to pay this bum Conor Benn $15 million? Who the [expletive] is Conor Benn? Like, no one knows who that is. He’s a nobody. And he quit in his fight. [Benn] literally just went out there to collect a paycheck and just quit,” Covington told Ozoon.

“He didn’t even put on a good performance, he was out in like three or four rounds against Ryan Garcia, who’s nothing special. You know, that guy was beat up by Rolly Romero just a fight before. So, I don’t like it,” Covington said.

Covington Explains Why UFC Fighters Deserve Higher Pay

Covington also explained why he believes UFC fighters deserve higher pay. He pointed to the risk factor associated with fighting in MMA compared to boxing.

Covington noted that he understands other fighters’ frustrations, particularly when a boxer earns significantly more. He feels that MMA is a lot more difficult, so UFC fighters, particularly top-ranked stars, should have a greater incentive to compete.

“I don’t like that they’re incentivizing boxers over us UFC fighters. UFC, we take the biggest risk. We’re stepping in a cage and it’s not limited fighting like boxing,” Covington told Ozoon.

He continued:

“We’re using elbows, we’re using knees, we’re using shins, we’re using fists, we’re using takedowns. I mean, it’s no holds barred, you know? It’s like a street fight, it’s not limited fighting with 12 ounce boxing gloves. We’re using four ounce gloves and we’re going in there to kill each other. So, I don’t like it. I think that it’s unfair to the fighters and I get where the fighters are coming from,” Covington said.