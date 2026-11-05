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Colby Covington Delivers Brutally Honest Take on UFC Fighter Pay

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Colby Covington did not hold back when discussing UFC fighter pay. Covington made his feelings clear about the need for UFC fighters to be fairly compensated. He pointed to the pay gap between the fighters and Zuffa Boxing stars as being unfair.

In recent months, reigning middleweight champion Sean Strickland has voiced his frustrations about being pressured to sign an extension.

After dethroning Khamzat Chimaev, he revealed how much he wanted to be paid as champion. As a result, talks for a reported title fight against Nassourdine Imavov have stalled.

Covington weighed in on the issue and backed fighters like Strickland in their desire to earn more money.

 

Colby Covington Delivers Brutally Honest Take on UFC Fighter Pay

UFC 296: Edwards v Covington
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 16: Colby Covington of the United States reacts following a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Arena on December 16, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Colby Covington did not mince words when discussing the reality of UFC fighter pay.

Covington pointed to Zuffa Boxing as creating a slippery slope for the UFC, particularly when reports emerge about fighters’ contract terms.

“I don’t like it at all. It’s just tough. Ever since they got into the boxing space with Zuffa Boxing, it just was like a big slap in the face to us UFC fighters. Why are you going to pay this bum Conor Benn $15 million? Who the [expletive] is Conor Benn? Like, no one knows who that is. He’s a nobody. And he quit in his fight. [Benn] literally just went out there to collect a paycheck and just quit,” Covington told Ozoon.

“He didn’t even put on a good performance, he was out in like three or four rounds against Ryan Garcia, who’s nothing special. You know, that guy was beat up by Rolly Romero just a fight before. So, I don’t like it,” Covington said.

 

Covington Explains Why UFC Fighters Deserve Higher Pay

UFC 268: Usman v Covington 2
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 06: Colby Covington punches Kamaru Usman in their welterweight title bout during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Covington also explained why he believes UFC fighters deserve higher pay. He pointed to the risk factor associated with fighting in MMA compared to boxing.

Covington noted that he understands other fighters’ frustrations, particularly when a boxer earns significantly more. He feels that MMA is a lot more difficult, so UFC fighters, particularly top-ranked stars, should have a greater incentive to compete.

“I don’t like that they’re incentivizing boxers over us UFC fighters. UFC, we take the biggest risk. We’re stepping in a cage and it’s not limited fighting like boxing,” Covington told Ozoon.

He continued:

“We’re using elbows, we’re using knees, we’re using shins, we’re using fists, we’re using takedowns. I mean, it’s no holds barred, you know? It’s like a street fight, it’s not limited fighting with 12 ounce boxing gloves. We’re using four ounce gloves and we’re going in there to kill each other. So, I don’t like it. I think that it’s unfair to the fighters and I get where the fighters are coming from,” Covington said.

 

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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Colby Covington Delivers Brutally Honest Take on UFC Fighter Pay

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