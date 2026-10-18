Dana White on Jasmine Jasudavicius’s Win at UFC Edmonton

UFC president Dana White reacted to women’s flyweight contender Jasmine Jasudavicius’s big win at UFC Edmonton.

In a big upset, Jasudavicius defeated Erin Blanchfield via unanimous decision in the co-main event of UFC Edmonton. It was the biggest win of Jasudavicius’s UFC career to date, and it could potentially land her a title shot in her next fight.

Dana White Reacts to Jasmine Jasudavicius’s Big Win

Speaking to reporters following UFC Edmonton, White shared his thoughts on Jasudavicius’s huge upset win over Blanchfield and whether it has her now in the mix to fight UFC women’s flyweight champion Natalia Silva.

“Absolutely. Yeah, she looked great tonight. Tonight was a big night for her. Co-main event and delivers in her home country, it’s incredible,” White said.

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Jasmine Jasudavicius’s UFC Career

Jasudavicius first joined the UFC in 2021 after she won a contract with a win over Julia Polastri on Dana White’s Contender Series.

Since then, the Canadian has fought 13 times inside the Octagon, with an impressive 10-3 overall record in the UFC, including this win over Blanchfield, which is the biggest win of her career to date.

Could it be enough to land her a title shot against Silva? It’s certainly possible, as the new UFC women’s flyweight champion has said that she wants to be as active as possible, and hopefully she can get back into the Octagon soon to make her first title defense after beating Wang Cong at UFC 332 earlier this month.

While Jasudavicius is certainly an option for the next title shot at women’s 125 lbs, so is former champ Alexa Grasso, who is also coming off an upset win, hers over Manon Fiorot at Noche UFC in September.

Whether it is Jasudavicius or Grasso who is getting the next title shot against Silva, it’s going to be a rematch either way, and so the UFC matchmakers are going to have to make a choice about who they want to go with for the next title shot at 125 lbs.

But there’s no doubt Jasudavicius put herself in a great spot with this big upset win over Blanchfield at UFC Edmonton.