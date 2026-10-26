Dana White Outlines How Movsar Evloev Gets Another Title Shot

UFC president Dana White outlined how featherweight fighter Movsar Evloev could get another title shot at 145 lbs.

Evloev was 20-0 in MMA and 10-0 in the UFC heading into UFC 333, but he suffered a brutal second-round knockout loss against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a failed bid to become the promotion’s new 145 lbs champion.

Despite the loss, however, Evloev is still ranked as the No. 1 contender in the UFC rankings.

So, what does he have to do to get another title shot?

Dana White Explains How Movsar Evloev Can Get Another UFC Title Shot

Speaking to the media after UFC 333, White was asked what Evloev has to do to get another UFC featherweight title shot, and this is what he said.

“I don’t know. You’d have to see who he fights and how it goes. I have no idea (but) anything is possible,” White said.

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What Does Movsar Evloev Have to Do to Get Back Into UFC Title Mix?

As White said, Evloev can get back into the title mix, but a few things will have to go right for him before he gets another crack at the belt.

First off, Evloev needs to get a couple of wins to get back into the mix, as there are still other men waiting in line to fight Volkanovski, including Jean Silva, Aljamain Sterling, and Kevin Vallejos.

All three of those fighters have been patiently waiting for their own title shots, so they would likely be ahead of Evloev in the title shot queue just because they haven’t had their chance at fighting for the belt yet.

Second, Volkanovski would have to lose the title, either by losing it in a fight or by potentially vacating it if he goes up to lightweight for a superfight against Justin Gaethje. Truthfully, no one would be interested in a rematch between Volkanovski and Evloev right now, given how dominant Volkanovski was at UFC 333, so Evloev needs him to lose the belt if he is going to get another title shot.

But if both of those things happen, then Evloev could get back into the mix.