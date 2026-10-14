Dana White Fires Back at Sean Strickland Over UFC Pay Gripe

UFC president Dana White fired back at UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland over his public pay gripe with the company.

Strickland has taken to social media in recent days to publicly disptue the UFC over his pay, as he feels he deserves to be paid more money now that he’s the UFC champion.

White, though, seems to feel differently about things, noting that Strickland signed a new UFC contract in May of this year.

Dana White Fires Back at Sean Strickland

Speaking to reporters after Week 10 of Season 10 of DWCS, White shared his thoughts when asked what he thought about Strickland’s public pay dispute.

“I haven’t personally (heard what he said); I’ve just heard through social media and stuff. But when isn’t Sean Strickland upset about something or doesn’t have something to say?” White said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Sean Strickland just signed a new contract in May. He just signed a new contract in May. He signed a new deal. Was that like, four months ago? Five months ago? He signed a new deal. And from what I hear, the number he’s putting out there, it’s not true. The number that he claimed he made is not true.”

Will the UFC Give Sean Strickland a Pay Raise?

While Strickland has made it clear that he will not sign a contract to fight top contender Nassourdine Imavov at his current rate, it doesn’t sound like White is keen on renegotiating his contract, as once again, the UFC bossman reiterated that Strickland’s contract is still rather new, and it’s not a situation where he has an old deal that needs updating.

“It is what it is. If we were in a situation where he’d been under the same contract for a year, two years — he just signed a contract in May. He got a whole new deal in May. So it is what it is,” White said.

Based on what White is saying, it sure does not sound like Strickland is going to get the pay bump that he desires. But hopefully the two sides can agree to something fair to both parties.