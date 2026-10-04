Dana White Shares Thoughts on Wang Cong’s UFC 332 Title Fight

UFC president Dana White shared his thoughts on Wang Cong’s performance in her UFC 332 main event title fight against Natalia Silva.

In her first chance at winning a UFC championship, Wang lost a unanimous decision with scores of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 in Silva’s favor, as Silva won the vacant UFC women’s flyweight title.

Take a look at the official UFC 332 judges’ scorecards below.

It was a close fight, but in the end, Wang came up just short in a fight that White felt she could have won had she pushed on the gas a bit more.

Dana White’s Thoughts on Wang Cong’s Performance

Speaking to the media following UFC 332, White shared his thoughts on Wang’s performance against Silva.

“I think that when Wang goes back and watches the film, she’s going to hate herself. If she had stepped on the gas a little earlier, it would have been a completely different fight. It was close,” White said.

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What’s Next for Wang Cong?

Now that Wang has lost to Silva, it will be interesting to see how the UFC matches her up going forward.

Although the fight was close against Silva, ultimately a really slow start cost her the fight, as she did well in the latter half of the bout after giving up the first few rounds on the judges’ scorecards.

Taking a look at the UFC women’s flyweight rankings, one fight that would be a lot of fun would be a matchup between Wang and former No. 1 contender Manon Fiorot, who is coming off a loss to Alexa Grasso in her last fight at Noche UFC.

Another option could be the loser of the upcoming fight at UFC Edmonton between Erin Blanchfield and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

The UFC could also pair up Wang against Rose Namajunas, Maycee Barber, or Casey O’Neill.

Although she lost this fight to Silva, Wang could get back into the UFC women’s flyweight title mix if she has another win or two, so don’t completely discount the chance of her getting back to a title fight despite dropping this close fight to Silva in the UFC 332 main event.