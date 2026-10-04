Valentina Shevchenko Reacts to Natalia Silva’s UFC 332 Victory

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko reacted to Natalia Silva winning the vacant belt against Wang Cong at UFC 332.

Silva won a unanimous decision over Cong in the headliner of UFC 332 with scorecards of 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 to become the new UFC women’s flyweight champion.

Following the fight, Shevchenko — who vacated the belt due to injury — shared her reaction to the title fight.

Valentina Shevchenko Reacts to UFC 332 Title Fight

Taking to her social media after Silva defeated Wang, Shevchenko shared the following comment about the UFC women’s flyweight title fight.

“Well deserved Natalia! Congratulations! It’s my pleasure to know that UFC Champion’s belt is now holding deserving martial artist – such as you are ! But don’t get too comfortable— keep it warm, I’m coming soon for my belt ! #UFC332 @nataliasilvaufc,” Shevchenko wrote on her X.

Who Will Natalia Silva Fight Next?

Now that Silva is the champion, the question is: who will she fight in her first official UFC women’s flyweight title defense?

The most likely opponent for Silva will be Alexa Grasso, the former champion who is coming off back-to-back wins over Maycee Barber and Manon Fiorot.

Silva already beat Grasso last year at UFC 315, but this would still be an intriguing rematch, as Grasso has been looking great as of late and is deserving of getting a rematch, only this time for the title.

Silva has won 15 straight fights and is a perfect 9-0 in the UFC, so she has only been winning since she entered the Octagon in 2022, and she has looked incredible overall.

Still, Grasso has been looking improved as of late, so this rematch could be very interesting even though the first fight between her and Silva was a clean sweep.

Another option could be Erin Blanchfield, who is fighting Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Edmonton later this month. Should Blanchfield win that fight, then she would also be deserving of fighting for the belt, though Grasso would still likely be the next fighter in line.

As for Shevchenko, she’ll likely get a title shot whenever she returns to the Octagon, hopefully in 2027 when she recovers from injury.