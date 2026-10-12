Ismael Bonfim Issues Statement After UFC Vegas 122 Loss

UFC lightweight fighter Ismael Bonfim issued a statement following his first-round TKO loss to Francisco Prado at UFC Vegas 122.

Bonfim missed weight by 7.5 lbs on Friday and then got beaten down by Prado during their fight, sending him to his fourth straight loss inside the Octagon.

It was an overall terrible weekend for Bonfim, and he knows it.

Ismael Bonfim Reacts to Brutal Loss at UFC Vegas 122

Taking to his social media following UFC Vegas 122, Bonfim issued a statement about his latest loss in the UFC.

“Always grateful to God for life, health and every opportunity He gives me. Everything doesn’t go as planned, results don’t always come as desired, but my faith remains unshakable. Because, above my plans, are God’s plans, and I choose to trust, even when I don’t understand. Thank you to every person cheering me on, praying for me and standing by my side no matter the outcome. You are all part of my story! There are no excuses, no shame, and much less reason to give up,” Bonfim wrote on his Instagram.

“We’ve come here the hardest way, facing battles few know about, overcoming fears, breaking barriers, and fighting against things that go far beyond what happens inside an octagon. The result of a battle does not define the value of a warrior, and defeat will never be able to erase the entire history we have built. I keep my head held high, my heart at peace and my faith even stronger. Because who knows where he came from, everything he faced and how much he had to fight to get here, doesn’t give up because of a result. My story doesn’t end here. God is still writing the next chapters, and I trust Him completely. All honor and all glory be given to God!”

Will Ismael Bonfim Get Another UFC Fight?

Given that Bonfim has lost four fights in a row, and given how badly he missed weight in this fight, it’s very unlikely the UFC will offer him another fight.

Instead, he will have to go back to the drawing board if he wants to continue his MMA career, which is truly at a crossroads right now, given how poorly he has looked in his last few fights after a strong start to his UFC career.

Funny enough, when he first joined the UFC, many fans thought that Ismael Bonfim was the better of the Bonfim brothers, but as time has shown, Gabriel Bonfim is by far the better fighter of the two.

Given he is likely to be released by the UFC, look for Bonfim to entertain offers from other promotions, such as potentially MVP MMA after they merge with the PFL, or perhaps even moving over to Europe to fight in an organization such as Oktagon MMA.

Because it’s pretty clear that his time in the UFC is done, and he really has no one to blame but himself for his poor performance and his inability to make weight as well.