Jean Silva Shouldn’t Get UFC Title Shot, Says Aljamain Sterling

UFC featherweight contender Aljamain Sterling does not believe that rival Jean Silva is deserving of fighting for the title.

After Silva submitted Jose Delgado at Noche UFC, he called for the next title shot at 145 lbs. While he certainly has an argument to get it, given he is coming off back-to-back wins over Delgado and Arnold Allen, Sterling told Silva to hold his horses.

Aljamain Sterling Says Jean Silva Shouldn’t Get Next UFC Featherweight Title Shot

Speaking on “The Ariel Helwani Show,” Sterling made it clear he does not believe that Silva is deserving of a title shot at 145 lbs.

“Hell no. He better fight someone else,” Sterling said (via MMAjunkie.com).

“He had a great win – well, finish. It was a tough performance against a guy who stepped up on short notice – tall, rangy, young kid, as well. He was calling for a title shot, and I think he might think I have bad blood against him. No dude. We’re trying to do the same thing here. So if you think you’re next and I think I’m next, let’s figure it out. It’s nothing bigger than that.”

Aljamain Sterling Suggests Quasi-Featherweight Tournament

In Sterling’s opinion, the best way to decide who should fight for the UFC featherweight title next is by having a sort of quasi-featherweight tournament.

We know that UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will take on top contender Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 333 later this month.

We also know that Sterling will fight Kevin Vallejos at UFC Qatar, and we know that Silva is coming off a win over Delgado.

So, in Sterling’s view, the next title fight at 145 lbs should be the winner of Volkanovski vs. Evloev against either Silva or the winner of his fight against Vallejos, depending on who looks the best in these upcoming fights; ultimately, the UFC matchmakers will be the ones who make the call.

“What I honestly think it’s going to come down to is who looks the best these next coming months, and then who wins the title fight between Movsar and the champ, Volkanovski,” Sterling said.