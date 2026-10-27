Joshua Van Fires Back at Manel Kape Before UFC 336

UFC flyweight champion Joshua Van fired back at rival Manel Kape for the comments he made about their upcoming fight at UFC 336.

The UFC officially announced this past weekend that Van will defend his belt for the third time against Kape in the main event of UFC 336, which takes place on January 30 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Ahead of the big fight, Kape recently sent a warning to Van, and now the champ has responded in kind.

“You better spend time working on that defense, kid, or ask the UFC to let u wear a helmet. You have my permission. Cuz I’m coming to do some serious damage to that pea head,” Kape said to Van.

Joshua Van Responds to Manel Kape

Taking to his social media, Van responded to Kape’s recent threat that he made towards him.

“Shut yo ass up! Make weight n show up! I better not hear another toes injury bs again,” Van wrote on his X.

Shut yo ass up! Make weight n show up!I better not hear another toes injury bs again. https://t.co/kVcH8JfQCm — Joshua Van (@JoshuaVanBT) October 26, 2026

Joshua Van vs. Manel Kape Has Fight of the Year Potential

This UFC flyweight title fight between Van and Kape has Fight of the Year potential, as these are two of the best pound-for-pound fighters in MMA right now, and they match up incredibly well against one another, as both fighters prefer to stand and trade, which should lead to an amazing stand-up fight between the two.

That being said, as Van mentioned, the hope is that Kape can remain healthy and that, if he does, he can make weight for their fight at UFC 336, as Kape has missed weight several times during his UFC career.

Should Kape remain healthy and should he make weight and this fight goes down as expected, then it should be an absolutely incredible scrap between two of the most exciting flyweights who have ever lived.

Between Van vs. Kape and the co-main event UFC interim welterweight title bout between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales, the upcoming UFC 336 event looks about as good as it gets when it comes to MMA, as Canadian fight fans are getting an absolutely amazing fight card.