Natalia Silva Reacts to Winning UFC Women’s Flyweight Title

Newly-crowned UFC women’s flyweight champion Natalia Silva reacted after winning her first title inside the Octagon.

Silva defeated Wang Cong via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 332 to capture the vacant women’s flyweight championship that Valentina Shevchenko gave up last month due to injuries.

While the fight was not very exciting to watch, Silva did what she needed to do to win it and capture the belt.

Natalia Silva Reacts to UFC 332 Victory

Taking to her social media following UFC 332, Silva shared her reaction to defeating Wang for the vacant belt at 125 lbs.

“Thank you Jesus! Everything in its own time,” Silva wrote on her Instagram.

Valentina Shevchenko Sends Warning to Natalia Silva

Although the former champ Shevchenko is out with injuries and won’t return until late in 2027 at the earliest, the long-time UFC women’s flyweight queenpin sent a warning to Silva after the fight, while also congratulating her on the big win.

“Well deserved Natalia! Congratulations! It’s my pleasure to know that UFC Champion’s belt is now holding deserving martial artist – such as you are! But don’t get too comfortable— keep it warm, I’m coming soon for my belt!” Shevchenko wrote in a social media post following UFC 332.

Unfortunately, Shevchenko is out right now because a matchup between Silva and Shevchenko is, obviously, the fight to make for the belt if the former champ were still healthy.

Unfortunately, she is banged up right now, so it won’t be happening anytime soon, and Silva will have to fight someone else in her first UFC women’s flyweight title defense.

Most likely, that will be a rematch against Alexa Grasso, whom Silva defeated at UFC 315 in May 2025. Although Silva made their first fight look easy, Grasso has reeled off two straight wins over Maycee Barber and Manon Fiorot since then to get right back into title contention at 125 lbs.

Another option could be Erin Blanchfield, should she get past Jasmine Jasudavicius at UFC Edmonton. But most likely, we are going to see a title-fight rematch between Silva and Grasso for the title sometime in early 2027 when both women are ready.