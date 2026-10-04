Natalia Silva Reveals What’s Next After UFC 332 Title Win

New UFC women’s flyweight champion Natalia Silva revealed what’s next for her after her title-fight victory over Wang Cong at UFC 332.

Silva won the vacant UFC women’s flyweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Wang in the UFC 332 main event in a competitive fight that went the full five rounds.

Though Wang put up a tough fight, Silva ultimately won the decision with 48-47, 48-47, and 49-46 scorecards in her favor.

Natalia Silva Speaks to Media Following UFC 332

After UFC 332 finished, Silva spoke to the media and revealed what’s next for her after her big title fight win, suggesting that she plans on staying active and fight often, which will be a nice change of pace for the division.

“I want to be an active champion. There is no point in being a title holder if you don’t put it out for a defense and you’re not active. My intention is for people – first of all, this is my moment, this is my time, it’s time for people to see who I am as a title holder and a champion that puts her title on the line and defends it as much as possible,” Silva said (via MMAjunkie.com).

Who Could Be Next for Natalia Silva?

Although a rematch between Silva and former champion Alexa Grasso makes the most sense as the next title fight at 125 lbs, the Brazilian refused to call out a name following her big win against Wang.

“First of all, there’s many, many great girls out there and tough opponents. But, I’m not one to name names here. This is not the time to name names. It’s the time for me to celebrate. I just won this, fresh off, I want to enjoy this moment here. I don’t have a name in mind or someone else, but I do want to say I’ve never ran away from a fight, no matter what was asked of me. This is my moment to enjoy being a champion, but whenever called upon, I will face whoever is the next one to it, but I want to be an active champion,” Silva said.