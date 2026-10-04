Rafael dos Anjos Issues Statement After UFC 332 TKO Loss

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos issued a statement following his UFC 332 TKO loss against Alexander Hernandez.

Following a two-year layoff due to injuries, the 41-year-old UFC legend made his return to the Octagon against Hernandez on the UFC 332 preliminary card.

Dos Anjos started off the fight strongly and was looking great for the first four-plus minutes of the first round. But he got caught with a punch late in the first round that stunned him, and he never truly recovered from it, as Hernandez hurt him once again to start the second round and never let him off the hook, finishing the Brazilian with strikes for the biggest win of his career.

Rafael dos Anjos Issues Statement Following UFC 332

Taking to his social media following UFC 332, dos Anjos shared his reaction to suffering a second-round TKO loss to Hernandez.

“What’s up, guys? Thank you for all the support. Unfortunately, I couldn’t win tonight, but I’m just blessed I’m able to compete again after a rough two years, three surgeries. A little bit of ring rust, but everything was going according to plan until the last three seconds of the first round, when I got caught with a lead hook, and it kind of messed me up. But it is what it is. Alex did a great job, and life moves on. Thank you very much, all you guys for the support. Appreciate it. Thank you, guys, all for the love,” dos Anjos said in a video posted on his Instagram stories.

Will Rafael dos Anjos Retire?

At age 41 and coming off four straight losses inside the Octagon, there is a very real chance that we saw dos Anjos fight for the last time at UFC 332.

If that’s the case, then he truly had an incredible UFC career and will surely one day be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

That being said, while dos Anjos did take off his gloves after losing to Hernandez, he has not made a decision about retiring just yet. So, it’s possible he fights again, but that decision remains to be seen.