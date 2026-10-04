Wang Cong Issues Statement Following UFC 332 Title Fight Loss

UFC women’s flyweight contender Wang Cong issued a statement following her UFC 332 title fight loss against Natalia Silva.

The vacant UFC women’s flyweight title was on the line between Wang and Silva in UFC 332’s headliner. In a back-and-forth five-round fight, both women had their moments. But a fast start by Silva allowed her to bank rounds and win a unanimous decision on the judges’ scorecards, as Wang came up just short.

Wang Cong Reacts to UFC 332 Loss

Taking to her social media following her main event fight at UFC 332, Wang issued a short video statement reacting to her loss against Silva.

“Thank you for supporting my friends. The game is lost. What a pity. I have some regrets. Then because of the first game my eye was poked in the second half. The line of sight was blocked and then wait until later to slow down. It’s too slow to enter. Where to fall, get up. Go back and summarize yourself. Come on and try again,” Wang said in an Instagram video.

What Will Wang Cong Do Next?

This was a tough loss for Wang, who was getting her first opportunity to fight for UFC gold. While the fight was competitive, she was down on the scorecards entering the championship rounds and essentially needed a finish to win the title.

As for what’s next for Wang, the good news for her is that the UFC women’s flyweight division is not exactly the deepest weight class in the organization, so she can get back to the title picture with another couple of wins.

For her next fight, you could see Wang fight someone like Manon Fiorot, the former No. 1 contender in the weight class who is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Alexa Grasso in her last fight. That’s a fight that makes a lot of sense, and one that would be a lot of fun to watch, as it would match up two strikers.

We’ll see what the UFC matchmakers end up doing with Wang next, but she can certainly get back into the title picture very quickly.