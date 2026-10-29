Yankees Expected to Lose Key Bullpen Arm During Free Agency

Following his breakout 2026 campaign with the Yankees, Paul Blackburn is about to get paid.

The right-handed pitcher officially became a free agent on Thursday, leaving a potentially massive hole in New York’s bullpen.

Blackburn was one of 144 players to enter free agency this week, joining nine other Yankees on the open market via the MLB Player’s Association.

According to a recent piece from Yankees on SI, New York isn’t expected to bring back Blackburn this offseason.

Yankees Predicted to Lose Paul Blackburn

It’s no exaggeration to say that Blackburn has revived his career in the Bronx. In August of 2025, the struggling starter was designated for assignment by the Mets. Nearly overnight, the crosstown rival Yankees brought aboard the veteran on a one-year deal. The righty wasn’t great during limited action, notching a 5.28 ERA through 15.1 innings on the mound.

Despite mediocre results, pitching coach Matt Blake liked what he saw under the hood. The Yankees inked Blackburn to a one-year, two million dollar deal in January of 2026.

Starting out at the bottom of New York’s bullpen, Blackburn gradually earned trust from manager Aaron Boone. During 62 games last season, he finished with a stellar 1.69 ERA over 85.0 innings of work. He eventually settled into his role as a high-leverage reliever, setting up fellow free agent David Bednar in the ninth inning.

Despite a terrific season, Yankees on SI doesn’t envision the 32-year-old putting on the Pinstripes in 2027. Joe Najarian wrote that:

“Blackburn will be a free agent this winter. Bednar, the Yankees’ closer, will also be a free agent, and bringing him back is a much greater priority than Blackburn.

Additionally, the Yankees brought Blake back for at least three more seasons. Considering Blackburn is the latest entry in his long list of successful reclamation projects, it seems far more likely the Bronx Bombers let Blackburn walk and look for Blake’s next project.”

Blackburn’s Free Agency Outlook

As is always the case in New York, the rumor mill will be churning with free agent news this winter. Retaining Bednar is expected to be a priority for this front office, and for good reason. The All-Star is one of the sport’s elite closers and should command a hefty contract.

Other than Bednar, it appears unlikely the Yankees will shell out for another high-priced reliever. The franchise has up to $276 million already committed to its 2027 roster. That’s without mentioning several holes on the roster general manager Brian Cashman will attempt to fix. That money could be better spent on a position player to boost New York’s inconsistent offense.

Another aspect to consider is Blake’s success with relievers. New York’s pitching coach has helped turn names such as Clay Holmes, Luke Weaver and Blackburn into above-average relievers. There’s no reason to think he can’t work his magic again with another low-cost veteran.

Still, there are sure to be several suitors for Blackburn’s services on the open market. If the World Series champion Brewers have proved anything, you can never have enough quality bullpen arms.