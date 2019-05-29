How to Watch ‘Masterchef’ Season 10 Premiere Online

Season 10 of Masterchef premieres on May 29, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the Fox network, one week before Masterchef Junior comes to an end. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of Fox on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

In addition to the above streaming options, Masterchef season 10 is also available on Amazon, for purchase.

For those who want to know more about the new season of Masterchef, read on below.

“MASTERCHEF” 2019 PREMIERE TIME & SCHEDULE: Episode 1 of this season airs from 7:59 – 9:02 p.m. ET/PT, though the normal time slot is 8 – 9 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 8 p.m. CT. Some networks are referring to season 10 as season 17, as they have incorporated Masterchef Junior as seasons of Masterchef, rather than being its own show, so don’t worry if you feel confused.

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 10 JUDGES: The judges returning to the show again this season are Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sanchez, and Joe Bastianich. Ramsay and Sanchez are both also judges on Masterchef Junior.

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 10 CONTESTANTS INFO: The contestants have not been revealed prior to the premiere but Fox has reported a twist this season will help the cheftestants early on in the competition. Fox reported, “A special twist called the “Judges’ Pass” will prove to be extremely valuable to one lucky individual.”

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 10 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “The Epic 10th Season Auditions — Pt. 1” and the description of what to expect reads, “Surprise visitors greet the new contestants; the cooks learn they will undergo evaluation from the judges; one lucky individual benefits from a special twist.”

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 10 EPISODE 2: On June 5, 2019, episode 2 will air and it is titled “Auditions — Pt. 2; The Battle Round”. The plot synopsis of the episode states, “The fight into the top 20 continues as the home cooks rush to create their signature dishes for the judges in just under 45 minutes; a select few must concoct a dish so impressive that it wins over all three judges.”

“MASTERCHEF” SEASON 10 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 this season is called “Gordon’s Mystery Box” and when it comes to what happens on the episode, the show description reveals, “The top 20 chefs compete in a culinary boot camp; the first Mystery Box Challenge of the season.” This episode airs on June 12, 2019.