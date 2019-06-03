Bruins vs Blues Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of the Bruins vs Blues Game 4 via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Bruins vs Blues Game 4 Preview

The Bruins blasted the Blues 7-2 in Game 3, the city of St. Louis’ first Stanley Cup contest since 1970.

“I think they (the fans) deserved a better game,” Blues center Ryan O’Reilly said after going down 2-1 in the series, according to The Associated Press. “It’s disappointing and not what we wanted. But I think they’ve been patient all year for us and they’ll be with us the next game.”

The Bruins scored four power-play goals on as many opportunities. They’ve scored on 35.9 percent of their advantages in the playoffs, the highest mark of any team. No squad since the championship-winning 1981 New York Islanders has finished a postseason with a better than 30 percent success rate.

“We just have a lot of different abilities and talents out there,” Boston forward Brad Marchand said, per AP. “We’ve been together for a while now, so we’re comfortable with communicating and trying to look for different things. With Torey (Krug) back there making the plays that he’s making, we get lucky sometimes.”

St. Louis head coach Craig Berube pulled rookie goaltender Jordan Binnington after Krug notched Boston’s fifth goal 12:12 into the second period.

The Blues are 6-2 in games following a loss this postseason.

“In [Binnington’s] bounce-back games, it’s just his calmness and his mannerisms more than anything,” Berube said, according to ESPN. “I think he goes back in there and he feels real confident about himself. Early on in games a lot of times you see his puck-handling ability, and I know that he’s dialed pretty well when I notice that kind of stuff.”

While the coach won’t be making a change between the pipes, he’ll mix things up in the defensive corps. Defenseman Vince Dunn, who hasn’t played since taking a puck to the face in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals, will replace Robert Bertuzzo next Carl Gunnarsson in the team’s third defensive pair.

“He moves the puck as good as anybody on our team from our own end out transition-wise, and Dunn has the ability of doing high-end things in the offensive zone sometimes,” Berube said, per ESPN. “Not all the time, but there’s just times where he can do things that wow you a little bit and make a great play, or score a goal from nothing. He can make something from nothing a lot of time in those areas.”

Dunn, 22, scored 12 goals and notched 23 assists in the regular season.

“The more I practiced, the more I felt I was catching up,” he said, per ESPN. “It’s hard to watch, not being a part of these games.”