Liverpool vs Tottenham Live Stream: How to Watch UCL Final Online Free

Liverpool vs Tottenham Champions League Final Preview

Liverpool finished their Premier League campaign a point shy of champions Manchester City, notching 97 points, 25 clear of third-place Chelsea and 26 from Tottenham in fourth.

Reds forwards Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah each scored 22 goals during the EPL season, tying Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the league lead. Mane and Salah recorded four more goals apiece in other competitions in 2018-19.

The side’s manager, Jurgen Klopp, has lost six consecutive major finals since he guided Borussia Dortmund to a 5-2 victory over Bayern Munich in the 2012 German Cup final.

His Borussia side fell in the 2013 Champions League final and in the 2014 and 2015 German Cup finals. In his maiden season with Liverpool he lost a pair of 2016 finals, in the EFL Cup and the Europa League. The Reds then fell to Real Madrid in last year’s Champions League final.

“My career so far was not unlucky, but my problems are that, since 2012, apart from 2017, I was with my team in a final,” Klopp said, according to ESPN. “In the last seven years I am world-record holder in winning semifinals I could write a book about it, but nobody would read it.

“I’m a normal human being. There can be moments that are unlucky and lucky, but I cannot change that. I understand luck as if you work for it, then you get it from time to time. The silverware is why we are here. There can be moments when you are lucky and unlucky, and there have been finals when we have not been on the lucky side, but that’s luck.

“I have not had an unlucky career and it’s not over yet. Could have been better, could have been worse. But if I will be the reason for losing six finals in a row, then everybody has to worry.”

Spurs reached this year’s final in thrilling fashion. With his side trailing 3-0 on aggregate in the second leg of their semi-final against Ajax, Tottenham forward Lucas Moura scored thrice — in the 55th, 59th, and 96th minutes — to advance on away goals.

They might need that sort of magic, and more, if they’re to beat their heavily favored foes.

“I think along with Manchester City, they’re the best team in England,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said Friday, according to Football.London. “They were competing head-to-head for the Premier League and of course [they’ve had] an unbelievable Champions League. A year ago they were in the final, and full credit to Jurgen Klopp — fantastic manager — the coaching staff and the players — unbelievable players. A great club like Liverpool with all their history … I think for us, tomorrow is about enjoying it and trying to win, because we want to write history in football. Tomorrow is about winning and we know very well what we need to do.”