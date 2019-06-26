USA vs Panama Live Stream: How to Watch Gold Cup Online

Those in the US can watch a live stream of USA vs Panama via FuboTV. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The United States men’s national soccer team will meet Panama in 2019 Gold Cup group play at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, on Wednesday.

For those in the US looking to watch, the match starts at 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (English), UniMas (Spanish) and Univision Deportes Network (Spanish).

Fox Sports 1, UniMas and Univision Deportes Network are all among the 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards international soccer and sports in general.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Panama (and all other Gold Cup matches) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch a match live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch matches on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Panama (and all other Gold Cup matches) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of USA vs Panama (and all other Gold Cup matches) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

USA vs Panama Preview

The United States and Panama will play for first place in Group D. Each side has already secured passage to the elimination stage, having swept Guyana’s Golden Jaguars and the Soca Warriors of Trinidad and Tobago, but the Americans hold a goal differential advantage should they draw.

Their last time out, the USMNT avenged the October 2017 defeat to Trinidad and Tobago that eliminated them from qualification for the 2018 World Cup, trouncing the Soca Warriors 6-0.

“For us, we advance to the next round,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said, according to The Associated Press. “That’s important. Our focus was to prepare for this game knowing that if we’d be able to go to the next round. That was the focus of the group. Trinidad was in our way.”

Defender Aaron Long gave the United States the lead in the 41st minute, heading in a cross from midfielder Christian Pulisic. The game remained scoreless until the 66th minute, when Gyasi Zardes tallied to open the floodgates.

“Our coaches kept reiterating that Trinidad is gonna die down in the second half, just to be patient, throughout the game to be patient,” Zardes said, according to Pro Soccer USA. “Sure enough, the 65th minute came around and we started to see great opportunities.”

Long and Zardes scored two goals apiece. Pulisic added second assist and a goal of his own, and his defense earned praise from his head coach.

“This is the best defensive work [Pulisic] has done so far,” Berhalter said, per Pro Soccer USA. “Really good shape, good movement, and that was an emphasis before the game so it was good to see that being executed.”

The head coach added that he was unsure how he’d rotate the lineup for his side’s last match of group play.

“To be honest, I don’t have experience in that. This is the first time going through it, so we’re going to have to figure it out,” Berhalter said, per Pro Soccer USA. “We know the tournament is a lot of games in a short period of time, so there is going to have to be some balancing … but it will be an interesting problem that we’re going to have to solve.”

Panama bested Guyana 4-2 their last time out to advance to the elimination stage for an eighth consecutive Gold Cup.

Interim head coach Julio Dely Valdes said he’d put forth a competitive lineup against the Americans despite the clinched quarterfinals spot.

“We are comfortable with the starting XI that has formed … though if there are players that can bring us more energy, there will be new players,” Dely Valdes said, per Pro Soccer USA.