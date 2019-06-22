How to Watch Big3 Basketball 2019 Online Without Cable

You can watch a live stream of every 2019 Big3 game via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The third season of the Big3, a professional three-on-three basketball league, will tip off on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

All games this season will be televised live on CBS or CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both channels on your computer, phone or connected-to-TV device by signing up for one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Big3 2019 Preview

The Power, starring longtime NBA veterans Corey Maggette and Chris Andersen, claimed the three-on-three league’s second title a year ago.

Andersen led the league in shot-blocking, averaging 1.4 swats per game.

This season was supposed to feature Serbian guard Dusan Bulut, FIBA’s top-ranked three-on-three player, whom the Ball Hogs drafted with the 24th overall pick of the 2019 Big3 draft. But the 33-year-old pulled out of the league on Thursday, claiming FIBA threatened his eligibility for the 2020 Olympics.

“I am extremely disappointed to announce that I will no longer be able to participate in The Big 3,” Bulut said in a statement released on the Big3’s Instagram feed. “As a competitor, the opportunity to compete against former NBA players and some of the best 3v3 players in the world was something I was very much looking forward to. However, due to FIBA threatening me with sanctions that included my eligibility to participate in the Olympics, I was forced to withdraw my name from The Big 3. I am very grateful to The Big 3 for giving me the opportunity to participate in their league by drafting me and hope at some point down the road my dream can turn into a reality.”

The Ball Hogs went 1-7 last season.

“We want him to play, but FIBA is threatening that he won’t be able to be eligible for the Olympics,” Big3 co-founder Ice Cube said, according to TMZ.

He added: “I think FIBA is being chicken sh*t.”

Check out the 2019 Big3 rosters below:

3 Headed Monsters

Coach: Gary Payton

Players: Rashard Lewis (captain), Reggie Evans (co-captain), Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf (co-captain), Mario Chalmers, Larry Sanders, Tre Simmons

3’s Company

Coach: Michael Cooper

Players: DerMarr Johnson (captain), Baron Davis (co-captain), Drew Gooden (co-captain), Andre Emmett, Dahntay Jones, Jason Maxiell, Dijon Thompson

Aliens

Coach: Nate Archibald

Players: Andre Owens (captain), Shannon Brown (co-captain), Ryan Hollins, Greg Oden, Brandon Rush, Robert Vaden

Ball Hogs

Coach: Rick Barry

Players: Brian Scalabrine (captain), Josh Childress (co-captain), DeShawn Stevenson (co-captain), Will McDonald, Jermaine Taylor, Marcus Williams

Bivouac

Coach: Reggie Theus

Players: Josh Smith (captain), Will Bynum (co-captain), Anthony Morrow (co-captain), Dion Glover, CJ Leslie, Shawne Williams

Enemies

Coach: Rick Mahorn

Players: Gilbert Arenas (captain), Perry Jones III (co-captain), Lamar Odom (co-captain), Frank Robinson, Craig Smith, Royce White

Ghost Ballers

Coach: George Gervin

Players: Mike Bibby (captain), Carlos Boozer (co-captain), Ricky Davis (co-captain), Jamario Moon, Alex Scales, Mike Taylor

Killer 3s

Coach: Charles Oakley

Players: Stephen Jackson (captain), Josh Powell (co-captain), Franklin Session (co-captain), Eddy Curry, Donte Greene, CJ Watson

Power

Coach: Nancy Lieberman

Players: Corey Maggette (captain), Glen “Big Baby” Davis (co-captain), Cuttino Mobley (co-captain), Chris “Birdman” Andersen, Ryan Gomes, Quentin Richardson, Mychel Thompson

Tri State

Coach: Julius “Dr. J” Erving

Players: Jermaine O’Neal (captain), Nate Robinson (co-captain), Amar’e Stoudemire (co-captain), Yakhouba Diawara, Jason Richardson, Bonzi Wells

Trilogy

Coach: Kenyon Martin

Players: Jason Terry (captain), David Hawkins (co-captain), James White (co-Captain), Carlos Arroyo, Patrick O’Bryant, Sam Young

Triplets

Coach: Lisa Leslie

Players: Joe Johnson (captain), Al Jefferson (co-captain), Alan Anderson, Sergerio Gipson, Chris Johnson, Jannero Pargo