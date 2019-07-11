How to Watch ‘Snowfall’ Season 3 Online Without Cable Free

Created by the late John Singleton with Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, FX’s Snowfall premieres its third season tonight at 10 p.m. The show follows the stories of 19-year-old drug dealer Franklin Saint, Mexican wrestler Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata, CIA operative Teddy McDonald, and a Mexican crime boss’s niece, Lucia Villanueva during a time when crack cocaine first hit the streets.

‘Snowfall’ Season 3 Preview

According to the network, it’s 1980’s Los Angeles and crack cocaine is about to become an epidemic, spreading like wildfire throughout the South Central LA streets and changing the culture forever. Police are finally waking up and Sergeant Andre Wright (Marcus Henderson) has set his sights on budding Kingpin and next-door neighbor Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) and his people. While local law enforcement fights to stem the tide, Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson) and the CIA are working hard to make sure the flow of cocaine into L.A. doesn’t stop. To continue funding the war against communism in Central America, Teddy will need to find new routes into the United States using Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata (Sergio Peris-Mencheta) and what’s left of the Villanueva family. As the stakes and losses continue to mount, our players truly begin to understand the destructive force they have set in motion and must reexamine their own motivations and the cost of continuing forward.

“It has been great to see Snowfall’s audience and critical acclaim grow in its second season,” said Eric Schrier, President of Original Programming at FX. “The creative team has done a fantastic job and we have high hopes for season three.”

Urban drama legend and series co-creator John Singleton (Boyz N the Hood) tragically passed away during the production of Season 3, however, the show continued filming without its stalwart director and executive producer. Singleton passed away after being taken off life support while in a comatose state following an April 17 stroke.

“Everybody is sad, but everybody also is moving forward because that’s what John would’ve wanted,” said executive producer Trevor Engelson following the show’s quick return to filming. “It felt like the actors were hearing what John would’ve said, ‘Use that real-life emotion in your performance.’”

I love you big bro. pic.twitter.com/JOhBaZfjJ7 — Damson Idris (@DamsonIdris) April 29, 2019

Following Singleton’s passing, Engelson posted on social media, “The world lost a true legend today. My client and friend John Singleton passed away from a stroke. I’ve been a Singleton fan since I was in high school—I even had a POETIC JUSTICE poster on my wall. Years ago, John took a chance on me to be his manager, in only a way John could do, he went from being a client, to a mentor and a friend in a matter of days. John was strong willed and determined—he didn’t take shit from anyone, for better or worse, and he did it with a smile! He was a great father and son, a ground breaking, legendary filmmaker, a mentor to hundreds, and someone I will forever be grateful to call a real influence on my life. This man is a true inspiration, leading by example that the impossible can be done, and it can be done on your own terms. May we all be so lucky to pack in as much life as this man has in his 51 years…Legend down, but we will make sure his legacy will continue forever. Much love and respect!”

Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron serves as showrunner.