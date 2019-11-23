How to Stream Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Now

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999) is the first installment in a trilogy about Zenon Kar (Kirsten Storms), a 13-year-old girl who lives on a space station and has a knack for getting into serious trouble with people with whom she shouldn’t mess around.

Her parents send her to live on Earth with her Aunt Judy (Holly Fulger) to punish her after one such aggravation caused with the space station commander, Edward Plank (Stuart Plankin). Just like any other kid sent to a different planet to live, she had trouble fitting in at school. Most kids found her weird and a touch annoying.

Nevertheless, she manages to make friends with Earth twins, Andrew and Greg, who she ropes into her endeavor to save her space station. These kids know how to make the exact computer anti-virus she needs to stop the trouble that’s brewing for her space station home.

This film was supposed to be the pilot for a TV series, however, the series idea was ultimately scrapped in favor of the follow-ups, Zenon: The Zequel (2001) and Zenon: Z3 (2004). You can watch Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century online.

Here’s how to stream Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century right now:

How to Stream ‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” 5. Tap on “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” 6. Tap the PLAY button

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’: Overview

Release Date: January 23, 1999

Creators: Stu Krieger, Thom Colwell

Director: Kenneth Johnson

Starring: Kirsten Storms, Raven Symone, Stuart Pankin, Holly Fulger

Rating: TV-G

Synopsis: A 13 year old girl gets sent to Earth as a punishment where she makes friends and helps to save her space station.

How Long Is ‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’?

The theater version of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century is 97 minutes long.

‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’ Plot

In the year 2049 on a space station, a 13 year old girl, Zenon Kar, gets in trouble with her parents and sent to live with her Aunt Judy on Earth as a punishment.

She finds her fellow classmates at her school to be woefully out of touch with pop culture and they find her to be equally weird. Despite their differences, Zenon makes friends with Earth twins Andrew and Greg, and the three learn to work together to save Zenon’s home from a computer virus masterminded by Parker Wyndham, a top guy in charge at the space station.

She tries, with her Aunt Judy, to get the anti-virus to the space station in a rocket launch sequence where she happens to run into Proto Zoa, a teen pop sensation, who casually asks her and her Aunt to join him as they all blast off together.

Upon her return to the station, Commander Plank is shocked to see Zenon, but very glad to see Aunt Judy because he becomes instantly enamored with her. Of course, nobody believes Zenon is actually trying to help anyone, and she is accused of really trying to destroy the space station.

Somehow, despite everything basically blowing up in Zenon’s face, she somehow manages to outsmart the adults who run the space station and, at the end of it all, save the place she calls home.

‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’ Cast

The cast of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century reached their peak at the Zenon trilogy. Except for Raven-Symone, who grew into a larger Disney Channel star.

KIRSTEN STORMS as ZENON KAR

Intrepid teenager, Zenon Kar, is trying to save her space station and gets banished back to planet Earth. Since her role as Zenon, Kirsten Storms has acted in supporting roles on the popular soap operas Days of Our Lives and General Hospital.

RAVEN-SYMONE as NEBULA WADE

Playing Zenon Kar’s space station-bound best friend, Nebula Wade, Raven-Symone is a well known child star who continues to land key roles in TV productions.

STUART PANKIN as COMMANDER EDWARD PLANK

After playing the commander of the space station, Commander Edward Plank, in Zenon: Girl of the Future, Stuart Pankin continues his award-winning series of performances in TV films for tweens.

HOLLY FULGER as AUNT JUDY CLING

Playing Zenon Kar’s Earth-bound Aunt Judy, Fulger assists Storms as she tries to save the space station and plays Commander Planks love interest. Since her role on Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, she reappeared on the sequel and on Zenon: Z3 as well as in a number of TV series and shorts.

‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’ Songs and Soundtrack

The minimal soundtrack of Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century consists of “Supernova Girl,” performed in the movie by the character Proto Zoa. There’s a background of synthesized hand claps and a weird funk-y drum line accompanied by live-sounding crowd noises. It is strangely reminiscent of Talking Heads, only entirely devoid of any scrap of emotion. It’s honestly a great song but released without any critical review. It’s waiting to be discovered.

‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’ at the Box Office

The first Zenon movie premiered on the Disney Channel on January 23, 1999. Walt Disney Home Video released it on VHS in September 2000.

‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

According to reports on the reviews that existed at the time, critics said that this movie was excellent.

Where ‘Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century is a film that girls in college discover at a point in time where irony is still a thing and where people can remember what a VHS tape is supposed to do. Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century was originally supposed to be a pilot for a TV series that never was. It’s definitely a cult favorite among people slightly older than its intended audience, who can remember what life was like before mobile.

‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’ Trailer

Zenon Girl Of The 21st Century | Disney Channel | Promo | 2004Zenon Girl Of The 21st Century | Disney Channel | Promo | 2004 Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century is a 1999 Disney Channel Original Movie, starring Kirsten Storms as the eponymous heroine, and directed by Kenneth Johnson.[1] The film was based on the book Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century written by Marilyn Sadler and Roger Bollen. The film was originally conceived as a pilot for a potential television series.[2] The film was the first under the Disney Channel Original Movie banner to produce a sequel, Zenon: The Zequel (2001). A third and final installment was also produced, Zenon: Z3 (2004). 2017-01-11T12:27:46.000Z

Stream Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Now

‘ZENON: GIRL OF THE 21ST CENTURY’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

What is unknown about Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century might never be known. But there are a few surprising details about the film.

1. Born in the Future

Zenon Kar was born in the year 2036, the film takes place in April 2049.

2. Enter Your Pin

On the space station doors, Vtech Mini Wizard games are used as pin pads.

3. Synchronization Error

In the beginning of the movie, Zenon’s alarm clock says Monday, April 18, 2049. That date will actually be a Sunday.

4. Where On Earth?

Most of the movie was shot in Vancouver, British Columbia and the rock launch yard scenes were shot at Plaza of Nations.

5. Looking In, but Not Out

When the outside of the space station is shown, it has many more windows than the inside of the space station, which only has windows in a few rooms.

Stream Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century Now