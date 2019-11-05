Lakers vs Bulls Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After dropping their opener, the Los Angeles Lakers have won five in a row as they roll into their matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday night.

Lakers vs Bulls Preview

There was little doubt that LeBron James and Anthony Davis would thrive with their partnership in Los Angeles. But the emergence of former Defensive Player of the Year Dwight Howard is something that is taking the league by storm and helping the Lakers play some of the best defense in the NBA.

In their last outing, Howard played just 20 minutes but was a perfect 7 of 7 from the field, accounting for 14 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

“Just effort and energy,” Howard said. “(James and Davis) are going to take most of the scoring bulk, so my job is just to make sure I clean up all the mistakes. On the defensive end, be a force, make guys take tough shots and be aggressive. I enjoy it.”

LeBron James — who’s been on a triple-double tear — is averaging just a shade over 25 points and is happy to have “Superman” on his side.

“Anytime we missed, Superman was there to clean up the offensive glass. Tips, dunks, lobs, everything,” James told Spectrum SportsNet broadcast after the 103-96 win over the Spurs.

Anthony Davis, who caught a lob from Howard, agreed.

“He played well. He played extremely well. He’s been playing well as of late. Game after game he’s making big plays… Had a couple rebounds and some huge blocks and made some big plays on the offensive end. He’s playing well for us, and every time he’s on the floor he always seems to do something huge for us.”

The Pacific Division leading Lake Show will look to extend their five-game winning streak against the Bulls, who have stumbled to a 2-5 start with their young roster.

Chicago’s most recent loss was to a shorthanded Pacers team that pulled away 108-95.

“We’ve been the short-handed team that went out and scrapped it and junkyard-dogged it and beat teams that maybe we shouldn’t have beaten,” said Bulls coach Jim Boylen. “We haven’t been the team that’s favored very often. And maybe that’s the lesson we’ve got to learn, that whether you’re favored or not, or whether they’re hurt or not, you’ve got to bring it.”

The Lakers are 7-point favorites for the game with a total of 216.5. An interesting note is that the Lakers have been a favorite in every one of their games so far this season — a trend that will likely continue if they continue their tear.