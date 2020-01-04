Oregon vs Utah Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Oregon (11-3, 0-1) has a chance to bounce back after getting tripped up and upset in their Pac-12 opener against Colorado as they head to Jon M. Huntsman to take on Utah (10-3, 1-0).

The game starts at 5 p.m. ET and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or don’t have the Pac-12 Network, you can watch Oregon vs Utah live on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PS4, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The Pac-12 Network is one of 95-plus channels included in FuboTV’s main bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can then watch Oregon vs Utah live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes included with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

The Pac-12 Network is included in either the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle or the “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” bundle. Both packages cost $25 for the first month ($35 per month after that), which makes Sling the cheapest streaming service with the Pac-12 Network if you plan on keeping it long term:

Get Sling TV

Or, as part of a special deal that Sling is currently offering, you can get a free Amazon Fire TV Stick if you prepay for two months:

Sling TV + Fire Stick Bundle

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oregon vs Utah live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage for an additional $5 per month.

Oregon vs. Utah Preview

It wasn’t pretty last time out for the No. 4 ranked Ducks as they fell to Colorado 74-65. The loss — the ninth in a row for Oregon at Colorado — snapped a five-game win streak by the Ducks despite 21 points from Payton Pritchard.

“We’ve won a lot of games; this is just one place we’ve had a hard time,” head coach Dana Altman told The Oregonian. “Colorado’s won once at our place. We haven’t won here. It’s one of those things. They got a good team and one of the best home courts. You look at KenPom, it’s a good place, tough place to play.”

The Ducks trailed nearly the entire game, allowing 46 second half points from Colorado.

“The ball wasn’t moving; we got to move it a little better,” Altman said. “We got to put him in in a better spot. We got to run some more things. The ball has to got move a lot better.

“We got to put them in a better position,” Altman added. “That’s part of my fault; I got to demand some better ball movement and got to get guys in better position. The ball has got to move a little better. We tried Shakur back in there and he went 4 for 5 and had some awful turnovers, especially late there. We got a long way to go.”

As Oregon has struggled in Colorado, the Utes have struggled against the Ducks, losing 15 of their last 17.

“It’s going to be important for us to bounce back — fortunately we don’t have to get on a plane and deal with that,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak told the Desert News. “They’ve been a problem for us and we have to be dialed in and disciplined.”

Utah had a nice showing in their opener on Thursday, utilizing 25 points from forward Timmy Allen. He played all 40 minutes.

“Timmy —he hasn’t taken his foot off the pedal. He’s got a great approach to our practice and he’s completely engaged with what we’re trying to do,” Krystkowiak said. “To be able to play 40 minutes with effort at both ends of the floor speaks volumes.”

Oregon is a 4.5-point road favorite against the Utes. The total is 144.5. Oregon are 16-4 ATS in their last 20 games, according to Odds Shark. Utah hasn’t lost in its last eight games at home.