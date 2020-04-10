How to Watch ‘Shaq Life’ TNT Show Online Without Cable Free

Shaquille O’Neal will take over TNT Thursday nights with ShaqNight!, a weekly show featuring various programming centered around the NBA legend. It debuts on April 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT with the first two episodes of Shaq Life, a behind-the-scenes documentary series narrated by Samuel L. Jackson.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to stream Shaq Life episodes on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Shaq Life’ Docuseries Preview

Oscar nominee Samuel L. Jackson will narrate the series that is being called “an exclusive, no holds barred look into how the world’s largest superstar lives his life.” O’Neal himself said he hopes the program provides his fans with unprecedented access to him — but he also wants fun to be had by all.

“I can’t wait for viewers to join me on Thursday nights,” O’Neal said in a statement. “I hope ShaqNight will deliver laughs, fun, and entertainment into people’s homes at a time when we need it most.” The trailer promises to show Shaq as you’ve never seen him before.

“I come from a place where I had nothing,” Shaq says in the series’ trailer. “But just because I have more than the average guy doesn’t mean I’m better than the average guy,” he says.

The trailer shows O’Neal doing everything from working out to filming his Halftime Show on TNT to beating his children at basketball. O’Neal has six kids, and the docuseries promises to give viewers a never before seen glimpse into Shaq’s family life. “Don’t try to dunk on me, little punk,” he says to one of his sons during a family pick up game. “I don’t care who it is when it comes to competition. Kids, babies — I never lose,” he says in response.

Shaq Life will attempt to show viewers the day-to-day operations of the retired four-time NBA champ now that he no longer plays basketball full time. “Over the years, I’ve had many endeavors outside of sports but never this many all at once,” O’Neal said prior to filming the series. “I’m ready to bring viewers along for the wild ride that is my life.”

That wild ride includes showing fans his DJ Diesel persona, as O’Neal has carved out another career as a DJ over the last decade. He began getting paid gigs while in college at LSU, and he has picked up several DJ shows in more recent years, including a 15-date “Summer Of Shaq” tour in 2018.

Many of O’Neal’s other myriad endeavors featured on the show include his becoming the first African American on the board of Papa John’s pizza franchise, as well as his unique training routine for his upcoming first foray into MMA fighting.