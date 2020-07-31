How to Watch The Go-Go’s Documentary Online

The Go-Go’s were the first all-female band to play its own instruments, write its own songs, and hit No. 1 on the album charts. Go behind the scenes of their tumultuous fame with this new eponymous documentary premiering Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don't have cable, here's how to stream The Go-Go's on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘The Go-Go’s’ Preview

The Go-Go's (2020) Official Trailer | SHOWTIME Documentary FilmThe Go-Go’s are rooted in music history as not just a pop phenomenon but groundbreakers as well. Born out of the L.A. punk scene, Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards and vocals), Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Gina Schock (drums), Kathy Valentine (bass and vocals) and Jane Wiedlin (guitar and vocals) didn’t play the part of bad girls – they were genuine punk rockers. Their 1981 debut album Beauty and the Beat, featuring the hits “Our Lips Are Sealed” (one of Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Pop Singles) and “We Got the Beat,” was one of the most successful debut albums of all time, No. 1 on the Billboard charts for six consecutive weeks and resulted in a Grammy® nomination for Best New Artist. The Go-Go’s will release their first new recording in nearly 20 years, “Club Zero,” on July 31st on UMe: https://TheGogos.lnk.to/ClubZeroSO. Watch the documentary premiere on Friday, July 31st at 9/8c on SHOWTIME. #TheGoGos #SHODocs Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/esCMib Don’t have SHOWTIME? Order now: https://s.sho.com/1HbTNpQ Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: https://s.sho.com/33FGC1D Get more SHOWTIME: Follow: https://twitter.com/Showtime Like: https://www.facebook.com/showtime Instagram: https://instagram.com/showtime Website: https://www.sho.com 2020-07-01T14:13:34Z

Directed by acclaimed documentary filmmaker Alison Ellwood, The Go-Go’s chronicles the most successful female rock band of all time during their meteoric rise to fame and its aftermath as The Go-Go’s smashed music’s glass ceiling.

The description of the documentary says, “The Go-Go’s are rooted in music history as not just a pop phenomenon but groundbreakers as well. Born out of the L.A. punk scene, Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards, and vocals), Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Gina Schock (drums), Kathy Valentine (bass and vocals) and Jane Wiedlin (guitar and vocals) didn’t play the part of bad girls – they were genuine punk rockers. Their 1981 debut album Beauty and the Beat, featuring the hits ‘Our Lips Are Sealed’ (one of Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Pop Singles) and ‘We Got the Beat,’ was one of the most successful debut albums of all time, No. 1 on the Billboard charts for six consecutive weeks and resulted in a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. The Go-Go’s will release their first new recording in nearly 20 years, ‘Club Zero,’ on July 31st on UMe. The band can be seen working on an early version of the song in the documentary.”

The documentary follows the band through their massive success and subsequent break-ups and reunions. After disbanding in 1985, the group reunited for a 1990 benefit concert, then got back together for a retrospective album in 1994 that had a few new songs on it, which led to a short tour. A few years later, Schock sued the group, claiming she was not properly paid for her songwriting contributions. The suit was resolved in 1999 and the band reunited again. They toured regularly from 1999 onward, but Valentine left in 2013 and sued the band for breach of fiduciary duty. That suit was resolved in 2014.

Three Questions with the Go Go'sThe Go Go's sit down at the end of 2014 to discuss life on the road, some of their favorite memories and what's next for 2015! Connect with the Go Go's Online: http://www.gogos.com http://www.facebook.com/gogosofficial http://www.twitter.com/officialgogos 2014-12-12T22:35:25Z

But in 2018, Valentine rejoined the group to perform in conjunction with the debut of the group’s Broadway musical, Head Over Heels. The original quintet of Carlisle, Wiedlin, Caffey, Valentine, and Schock reunited for several shows that year. Then in early 2020, the group announced a tour to coincide with the release of the Showtime documentary, though those shows have had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Go-Go’s premieres Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

