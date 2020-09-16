How to Watch Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris Documentary Online

In April 2019, a fire broke out in the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, leaving the historic building severely damaged. This new ABC special features first-hand accounts and harrowing footage from the fire. It premieres Wednesday, September 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

If you don't have cable, here's how to watch Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

‘Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris’ Preview

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on fire, live streamThe historic Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris has caught fire. Follow CBSNews.com for live updates: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/notre-dame-cathedral-fire-today-2019-04-15/ Authorities have not yet released the cause of the fire or any further information as to how the fight to suppress the flames has progressed. The fire may potentially involve renovation works being carried out at the site, the… 2019-04-15T22:20:41Z

This two-hour documentary, featuring a special introduction by actor Will Arnett, promises to give viewers “an unprecedented first-hand look into the disastrous fire that ravaged the revered landmark” in April 2019.

The ABC press release says the special will feature “shocking first-hand accounts of the Notre-Dame cathedral’s infamous 2019 fire. Together with harrowing footage from within the inferno, Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris features interviews with firefighters, clergy, local officials, and those who were inside the cathedral on April 15, 2019, to tell the story of the fire watched around the world.”

It continues, “The Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the world, and is also the keeper of some of Christianity’s most priceless and revered relics. On April 15, 2019, the unimaginable was broadcast live throughout the world: 500 Parisian firefighters were losing the battle against a raging fire that was destroying it all. The world cried and prayed, powerless as the flames threatened to wipe out nearly 900 years of history.

Parisians find comfort in song as they pray for beloved Notre Dame CathedralThe church – known as "Our Lady" – was built in the Middle Ages and completed in the 12th century. https://abcn.ws/2GkuQOV #NotreDame #News #Paris #ABCNews 2019-04-16T01:12:14Z

“Ultimately the president of France and the general in charge of the Paris Fire Brigade made the significant decision of sending a commando of elite firefighters to an extremely perilous, even suicidal mission to save the cathedral. Notre-Dame: Our Lady of Paris highlights the events of that fateful night on April 15, 2019, and showcases the brave and extraordinary efforts to save the very soul of Paris and Europe’s most precious monument.”

Of the special, one reviewer writes, “One of the most chilling moments is the recovery of three sacred relics stored inside a complicated safe. The keeper of the keys was present, but the access codes that accompany each of them were offsite and the coordinated effort to remove the crown of thorns in addition to a nail and piece of wood from the holy cross are inspiring to see. Not exactly a downside, but the only thing that prevents viewers from truly being on the edge of their seat is that we know how this story ends.”

Notre Dame: Our Lady of Paris premieres Wednesday, September 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

