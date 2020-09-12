Tulane vs South Alabama Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The Tulane Green Wave football team will open their 2020 season on Saturday when they visit the South Alabama Jaguars at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The game starts at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Tulane vs South Alabama online for free:

Tulane vs South Alabama Preview

The Jaguars opened their 2020 campaign back on Sept. 3, besting the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles 32-21 for their first road victory since 2017.

South Alabama dominated through the air; their three starting receivers — senior Kawaan Baker and juniors Jalen Tolbert and Jalen Wayne — combined to make 16 grabs for 352 yards and a trio of touchdowns.

“It wasn’t really a surprise for us,” Wayne said, according to AL.com. “Us receivers and the quarterbacks put in a lot of work this summer. So we felt that coming into the season we could perform. We just needed a stage to prove it on.”

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Desmond Trotter connected on 16 of 27 passes for 299 yards, 2 touchdowns and as many interceptions, adding 41 rushing yards on 9 carries. Junior quarterback Chance Lovertich, in his first season after transferring from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, came off the bench to go 2-for-3 for 64 yards and a score.

“It brings defensive coordinators nightmares, because you have to be honest on defense with each guy,” Trotter said of his receiving corps, per AL.com. “It opens up a lot of stuff for us. I don’t know how defenses can defend it.”

Last year, the Jaguars went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in Sun Belt play in their second season under head coach Steve Campbell. They ranked 114th out of 130 FBS teams in yards from scrimmage per game (330.3) and 78th in yards from scrimmage surrendered per contest (408.9).

The Green Wave went 7-6 overall and 3-5 in the AAC last season. They also played Southern Mississippi their last time out, besting the Golden Eagles 30-13 in last year’s Armed Forces Bowl. Tulane put up the 22nd-most yards from scrimmage per game (450.8) and surrendered the 53rd-fewest (379.3).

They lost starting quarterback Justin McMillan to graduation over the offseason; among AAC players, he ranked fourth in touchdowns responsible for (29) and fifth in total yards (3,189) last season.

On Sept. 4, Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, entering his fifth season at the helm, tabbed redshirt senior Keon Howard as the new starter under center.

“I think he has had a great camp,” Fritz said of Howard, according to WDSU. “He has taken charge and he has command of the team and the offense. He is running the ball with authority, when he does tuck it and run it. I have been very impressed with him. We have always known that he has the great leadership skills. He was just looking for an opportunity and he’s got it right now and it seems to me that he is taking advantage of it.”