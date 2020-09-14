How to Watch ‘We Are Who We Are’ Online Without Cable

New coming-of-age series We Are Who We Are has already earned critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival and now it is premiering on HBO on Monday, September 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have HBO Max, here are your other options for how you can watch We Are Who We Are streaming online live or on-demand:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand HBO content via the HBO Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Watch HBO on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch We Are Who We Are either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after.

For either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV. If you’re a new subscriber, you can start a free 30-day trial of regular Hulu plus the HBO add-on:

Hulu Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu and the HBO add-on, you can watch We Are Who We Are live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after.

You can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

‘We Are Who We Are’ Preview

We Are Who We Are: Official Trailer | HBOYou and me, right here, right now. #HBO #WeAreWhoWeAre Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 From Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name, We Are Who We Are follows a group of teens growing up on an American Army base outside of Venice, Italy struggling to find their own identities as they move into young-adulthood. Official Site of We Are Who We Are on HBO: https://itsh.bo/WAWWA-series Watch Now Get HBO: https://itsh.bo/ways-to-get Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo We Are Who We Are: Official Trailer | HBO 2020-08-30T15:00:03Z

We Are Who We Are is a coming-of-age story “about two American kids who live on a U.S. military base in Italy, the series explores friendship, first-love, identity, and immerses the audience in all the messy exhilaration and anguish of being a teenager – a story which could happen anywhere in the world, but in this case, happens in this little slice of America in Italy.” The series was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight and will be a special screening as an official selection of the 2020 San Sebastián International Film Festival.

The cast of We Are Who We Are includes: Chloë Sevigny, Jack Dylan Grazer, Alice Braga, Jordan Kristine Seamón, Spence Moore II, Scott Mescudi, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier, and Sebastiano Pigazzi.

Jack Dylan Grazer stars as shy and introverted fourteen-year-old Fraser, who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. Tom Mercier (Jonathan) plays Sarah’s assistant.

Jordan Kristine Seamón stars as the seemingly bold and confident Caitlin, who has lived with her family on the base for several years and speaks Italian. Compared to her older brother Danny (Spence Moore II), Caitlin has the closer relationship with their father, Richard (Mescudi), and does not communicate well with her mother Jenny (Faith Alabi).

We Are Who We Are: Official Teaser | HBOThere’s a revolution going on inside of you. #wearewhoweare premieres September 14. We Are Who We Are is a new coming-of-age story from Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name) about two American teenagers who live on an American military base with their parents in Italy. The series explores typical teenage drama themes including friendship, love and overall confusion — only in this little slice of America in Italy. The cast will include familiar faces like Chloë Sevigny (Big Love), Kid Cudi (Westworld and How to Make It in America), Jack Dylan Grazer (It), Alice Braga (Queen of the South), Spence Moore II (All American), as well as newcomers Jordan Kristine Seamon, Faith Alabi, Francesca Scorsese, Ben Taylor, Corey Knight, Tom Mercier and Sebastiano Pigazzi. Guadagnino will serve as the showrunner, director, executive producer and writer for the HBO-Sky Drama series. Joining Guadagnino will be executive producers Lorenzo Mieli (The Young Pope), Mario Gianani (The Young Pope), Nick Hall, Sean Conway (Ray Donovan), Riccardo Neri and Francesco Melzi d’Eril (Call Me By Your Name). Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri will also join Guadagnino as writers for the series. #HBO Subscribe to HBO on YouTube: https://goo.gl/wtFYd7 From Luca Guadagnino, the director of Call Me By Your Name, We Are Who We Are follows a group of teens growing up on an American Army base outside of Venice, Italy struggling to find their own identities as they move into young-adulthood. Official Site of We Are Who We Are on HBO: https://itsh.bo/WAWWA-series Watch Now Get HBO: https://itsh.bo/ways-to-get Get More HBO Official Site: https://itsh.bo/dotcom Twitter: https://twitter.com/hbo Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hbo Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hbo We Are Who We Are: Official Teaser | HBO 2020-07-27T14:00:33Z

Caitlin is the lynchpin of her group of friends, which includes Britney (Francesca Scorsese), an outspoken, witty, sexually uninhibited girl; the cheerful and good-natured Craig (Corey Knight), a soldier in his twenties; Sam (Ben Taylor), Caitlin’s possessive boyfriend, and Craig’s younger brother; Enrico (Sebastiano Pigazzi), a playful eighteen-year-old from Veneto, who has a weak spot for Britney; and Valentina (Beatrice Barichella), an Italian girl.

In the premiere episode, “Right Here Right Now I,” Sarah Wilson is named the new commander of a difficult military unit in Chioggia, Italy, she uproots her wife Maggie and teenage son Fraser from their lives in New York City to start a new chapter in this unfamiliar seaside town. While Sarah contends with her new position and Maggie resumes her work at the army’s clinic, Fraser longs for Mark, a friend he left behind in New York and seems uninterested in connecting with the other teenagers on base – until he meets Caitlin.

We Are Who We Are premieres Monday, September 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

READ NEXT: Reality Star Says Suicide Attempt Was Over Reality TV Exploitation