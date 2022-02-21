How to Watch AGT Extreme Online for Free

Springboarding off the success of long-running talent competition series “America’s Got Talent” comes “America’s Got Talent: Extreme,” premiering Monday, February 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” live online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” bundle, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch all new episodes the next day via Peacock TV’s “Premium” plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” the next day on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme’ Preview





Play



AGT: Extreme First Look | Monday 8/7c on NBC America's Got Talent: Extreme is almost here! It all begins on February 21 at 8/7c on NBC. » Audition for the next season of America's Got Talent: americasgottalentauditions.com/ » Get The America's Got Talent App: bit.ly/AGTAppDownload » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/AGTSub » Stream on Peacock: pck.tv/3cCQGhH About AGT Extreme: The "America's Got Talent" franchise expands… 2022-02-16T19:15:00Z

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” is a new talent competition series that aims to showcase “the most outrageous, unique and jaw-dropping acts of enormous scale and magnitude that simply can’t be confined to a theater stage,” according to the NBC press release.

It continues, “Each week contestants will go head-to-head in the most wild, intense and often times beautiful performances to vie for a $500,000 prize and the ultimate title, the champion of ‘America’s Got Talent: Extreme.'”

The show is hosted by “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews. The judges’ panel consists of creator and executive producer Simon Cowell, WWE superstar Nikki Bella and rally car driver Travis Pastrana.

The show was already making headlines months ago when a stunt went wrong, sending contestant and stuntman Jonathan Goodwin to the hospital.

According to TMZ at the time of the accident, Goodwin was “suspended 70 feet in the air in a straitjacket hanging by his feet from a wire. Two cars were suspended on either side of him … swinging back and forth. The stunt was for Goodwin to free himself from the restraints and then fall on an air mattress, and avoid getting crushed by the cars as they swung in the air.”

But when the cars swung inward, they crushed Goodwin between them, exploded in a fireball, and sent him crashing to the ground. TMZ’s source said production thought Goodwin was dead.

Luckily, Goodwin was able to recover from his injuries. He later posted a photo of himself in the hospital, writing on Instagram that it was “astonishing” the outpouring of love he received after his accident.

“A couple of days ago my life took a complete left turn… and the out pouring of love from all the corners of the world; from people I didn’t even think would know or remember me… has just been astonishing. Truly incredible,” wrote Goodwin.

He added, “I have been to the very brink and dodged the worst that a human being can, without fear… because I was protected by love. Love is all you need, so make sure you get some, cos its good s***. To death I say nananana boo boo… and to the rest of you… watch this space. There is a long road to recovery and that won’t look like what it did… I may leave the daft s*** alone for a while, but I have a lot left to do in this world.”

There is no word yet as to when his stunt will be featured on the show, if at all.

“America’s Got Talent: Extreme” premieres Monday, February 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.