How to Watch Alabama vs TAMU Game Live Online for Free

Back to No. 1 in the country, Alabama’s first test as the top-ranked team in the nation will come at home against a dangerous Texas A&M side on Saturday night.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS Sports Network

Here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Texas A&M vs Alabama streaming live online:

Texas A&M vs Alabama Preview

It’s been well documented the beef that has emerged between head coaches Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban. The two former friends had a huge public falling out during the offseason. Couple that with the fact that the Aggies beat the Crimson Tide last season and this game becomes appointment viewing.

Since struggling on the road at Texas, Alabama has looked like a machine. The Tide have won their last three games by an average of 43.7 points.

Bryce Young has looked every bit like the defending Heisman Trophy winner as he’s passed for 1,202 yards along with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions. There are some questions about his shoulder after leaving last week’s game against Arkansas, but Young has been practicing this week.

The Alabama receiving core is loaded with six receivers that have over 100 yards receiving this season. Traeshon Holden has led the group with 17 catches for 228 yards and four touchdowns, while Kobe Prentice isn’t far behind with 15 receptions for 211 yards and a touchdown.

Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as the latest star running back for Alabama. He’s rushed for 378 yards and two touchdowns on just 43 carries and has been a threat in the passing game catching 19 balls for 207 yards and three touchdowns.

The Alabama defense is allowing just 11 points per game so far this season. This pass rush has been effective with 15 sacks this season with Will Anderson Jr. leading the way with five.

For Texas A&M the offense has struggled this season. The Aggies have averaged just 21.8 points per game so far this season.

Both quarterbacks have struggled this season, Max Johnson is expected to start again. He’s passed for 517 yards three touchdowns and no interceptions this season.

The offense has been heavily reliant on running back Devon Achane who has rushed for 466 yards and three touchdowns this season. The Aggies lost their star wide receiver, Ainias Smith, to a season-ending injury last week and that will be a huge blow.

As much as the offense has struggled, the defense has been tough for the Aggies holding opponents to 17.8 points per game.

The biggest question in this game will be can the Aggie offense find a way to score some points. If not then Saban and company could be in prime shape to get pay back.