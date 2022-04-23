How to Watch Bayern vs Dortmund Match Today in US

Bayern Munich are a win away from winning their tenth consecutive Bundesliga crown and they are poised to reach that against their big rivals Borussia Dortmund. A victory at the Allianz Arena in German football’s marquee matchup.

Bayern vs Dortmund Preview

The more things change, the more they stay the same in the Bundesliga over the past decade. For Bayern, their dominance remained intact as they face the only team that has come close to ending their dominance atop the table during that time.

The victory against Arminia Bielefeld put Bayern nine points clear of their nearest pursuer, thus putting Julian Nagelsmann on the verge of winning his first league title.

Yet, the big story of the week was that future of Robert Lewandowski with the German champs. There was a great deal of speculation in regards to a possible arrival over in Barcelona.

That being said, the Bavarians were not the most solid team this year as injuries impacted them. There were also some players that underperformed this season, such as French defender Dayot Upamecano.

Both Kingsley Coman and Lucas Hernández should be making their returns this weekend. These two returning to the lineup would leave Marcel Sabitzer on the bench alongside Leroy Sané.

Two players that will be out this weekend will be Corentin Tolisso (hamstring) and Bouna Sarr (knee).

Dortmund are looking to end a seven-match losing streak against their eternal rivals. Part of their shortcomings include a lack of defensive stability and consistency required to be able to compete for the league title. They had various opportunities to dethrone Bayern throughout the season but their erratic play this season prevented them from doing so.

Marco Rose comes into this match with various absences starting from the back. Starting goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is out due to an ankle injury alongside veteran center-back Mats Hummel.

Yet these two are the least of their problems ever since their elimination from the Europa League at the hands of Rangers.

Mahmoud Dahoud, Thomas Meunier, Mateu Morey, Marcel Schmelzer, Giovanni Reyna, Steffen Tigges and Axel Witsel are all ruled out. One has to add the fact that Donyell Malen and Thorgan Hazard are labelled as doubtful.

Bayern Munich Probable XI: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Dayot Upamecano, Lucas Hernández, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman; Robert Lewandowski

Borussia Dortmund Probable XI: Marwin Hitz; Marin Pongracic, Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou; Marius Wolf, Jude Bellingham, Emre Can, Raphael Guerreiro; Julian Brandt, Marco Reus; Erling Haaland