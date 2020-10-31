Boise State vs Air Force Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The No. 25 ranked Boise State Broncos will head to Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs to face Air Force Saturday.

The game starts at 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS Sports Network. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of Boise State vs Air Force online for free:

Boise State vs Air Force Preview

Air Force is coming off a 17-6 loss to San Jose State last week. The Falcons rushed for a very respectable 206 yards on 49 attempts (that’s 4.2 yards per carry), but they couldn’t get anything going in the passing game, and that made all the difference. Sophomore quarterback Haaziq Daniels went 9-17 for 92 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn’t enough. Daniels is completing just 50 percent of his passes through two games this season, and he’ll need a better game this week.

On defense, the Falcons were excellent against the run vs San Jose State, allowing just 68 yards on 30 carries. They gave up 226 yards through the air, however, and their defensive backs will be tested this week. “We’ve just got to be a little more stout,” Air Force head coach Troy Calhoun said. “We’ve got to block better, and we’ve got to run better, too.”

They’ll be facing a tough Broncos squad coming off a dominant 42-13 win over Utah State last week. Quarterback Hank Bachmeier was near-perfect in the win, going 20-28 for 268 yards and three touchdowns. Wideout Khalil Shakir caught two of them, hauling in 123 yards on seven catches.

Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin said this week that despite being huge favorites against Air Force, the Broncos won’t be overlooking them.

“It’s a new challenge, a new opponent, some more adversity we’re going to have to face by traveling and having to worry about those things that come along with that,” Harsin told the media Monday. “Obviously our opponent, playing at Air Force, that’s not an easy place to play for us, and I think our guys understand that.”

The Broncos earned a spot in the top 25, entering the game as the 25th ranked team in the nation. “That’s where we want to be, and not because of the ranking, but because we’re one of the better teams,” Harsin said. “You always want to be one of the better teams in the country. “I’m proud of our program. That’s important for Boise State and our brand and all the people that are part of the program. I do appreciate the recognition that we get for getting a chance to be in one of those polls or whatever it is. It’s appreciated. Now we have to keep finding ways to win so we can stay.”